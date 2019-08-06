QB Justin Sliwoski transfers from Pitt to FCS school

Yet another Power Five player this offseason has opted to continue his collegiate playing career at a lower rung on the college football ladder.
On his personal Twitter account earlier this month, Justin Sliwoski confirmed that he has decided to transfer from Pitt. Not only that, but the quarterback revealed his next college stop — St. Francis University.
As the Red Flash play at the FCS level, Sliwoski will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Sliwoski came to the Panthers last season as a walk-on following a prolific high school career in Greensburg, PA. Exiting spring practice this year, he was, at bare minimum, behind starter Kenny Pickett and ex-Illinois/Michigan signal-caller Jeff George Jr. on Pitt’s depth chart. He would also have been battling Davis Beville and Nick Patti for the No. 3 quarterback job.
Once again, injuries have taken a highly-pedigreed recruit and permanently placed him on the shelf.
In a missive sent last week to BuffZone.com, Jake Moretti confirmed that ongoing and lingering health issues have forced him to step away from the Colorado football program and retire from the sport. Moretti suffered a serious knee injury late during his high school career that cost him his true freshman season in 2017, then, despite dressing for all 12 games, was limited to just seven appearances this past season because of the ongoing battle with the same knee.
The knee injury Moretti sustained came at an Ohio State football camp and involved a dislocated knee cap, torn ACL and nerve damage in the area. 247Sports.com also noted that “Moretti had another surgery this past spring and then faced a setback with a torn ligament in his foot while trying to recover earlier this summer.”
“I can’t say enough good things about this (CU) program, from coaches to the trainers, doctors, and ADs,” Moretti told the website in his message. “They made sure I had everything possible to recover. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out and I needed to make sure I was able to have normal function with my leg in the future.”
The good news, such as it is, is that the offensive lineman will remain on scholarship at CU. He won’t, though, count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
A four-star 2017 signee, Moretti was rated as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Colorado; and the No. 94 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
And just like that, Tony Sanchez‘s UNLV coaching staff is whole yet again.
As he awaits a heart transplant, it was confirmed in mid-July that offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Barney Cotton would not be coaching for the Rebels in 2019. At the same time, it was confirmed that offensive line coach Garin Justice would take over Cotton’s coordinating responsibilities.
Late last week, Sanchez filled the other hole on his staff as Ronnie Regula was named as the football program’s new tight ends coach. The addition is a return home for Regula as he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a graduate assistant with the football program.
This will also mark Regula’s first on-field role at the FBS level.
“We’re excited to bring Ronnie back into the Rebel family,” said Sanchez in a statement provided by the school. “He did a tremendous job here as a graduate assistant and worked on both sides of the ball, including offensive line and the tight ends. He’s a perfect fit to help us make a seamless transition with the staff changes.”
Regula left UNLV in January of this year after he was named tight ends/fullbacks coach at Lafayette College.
One of Auburn’s fastest wide receivers may be on the back burner for a little bit of time. Anthony Schwartz will require surgery to repair at least one broken bone in his hand, according to a report from Auburn Undercover. The injury occurred during practice on Sunday.
It is unknown at this time how much time Schwartz will be out of action for the Tigers. As such, it is unknown what his status will be for the season opener in Arlington, Texas against Oregon. Hand injuries to receivers are not something to take lightly, because any injury that makes it potentially harder to the football, and then maintain control of the football, can be a critical blow to even the best receivers in the game.
From the initial sounds of the injury news, it does not sound as though Schwartz will be missing any extended period of time that eats away at the regular season. FOr now, however, Auburn will hope to find other ways to replace one of the fastest options on the offense. Schwartz previously challenged Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs to a race.
Schwartz had 568 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Georgia head coach handed out some discipline over the weekend. As a result, one now-former Bulldogs linebacker is looking to transfer.
Brenton Cox was dismissed from the Georgia program on Sunday, according to a report from UGA Sports on Monday. According to the same report, Cox has officially entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, allowing him to begin entertaining communication from other college football programs interested in recruiting him on such short notice.
The dismissal comes for what can only be described as a violation of team rules. In April, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy. It is unconfirmed if this dismissal and that arrest are connected.
Cox appeared in 13 games last season for the Bulldogs, so he has used up one year of eligibility. Cox recorded 20 tackles in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2019. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS program. He can use his redshirt year in 2019, however, to preserve three years of eligibility that can begin in 2020.