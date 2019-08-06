QB Justin Sliwoski transfers from Pitt to FCS school

Once again, injuries have taken a highly-pedigreed recruit and permanently placed him on the shelf.

In a missive sent last week to BuffZone.com, Jake Moretti confirmed that ongoing and lingering health issues have forced him to step away from the Colorado football program and retire from the sport. Moretti suffered a serious knee injury late during his high school career that cost him his true freshman season in 2017, then, despite dressing for all 12 games, was limited to just seven appearances this past season because of the ongoing battle with the same knee.

The knee injury Moretti sustained came at an Ohio State football camp and involved a dislocated knee cap, torn ACL and nerve damage in the area. 247Sports.com also noted that “Moretti had another surgery this past spring and then faced a setback with a torn ligament in his foot while trying to recover earlier this summer.”

“I can’t say enough good things about this (CU) program, from coaches to the trainers, doctors, and ADs,” Moretti told the website in his message. “They made sure I had everything possible to recover. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out and I needed to make sure I was able to have normal function with my leg in the future.”

The good news, such as it is, is that the offensive lineman will remain on scholarship at CU. He won’t, though, count against the football program’s 85-man limit.

A four-star 2017 signee, Moretti was rated as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Colorado; and the No. 94 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.