Mississippi State WR Keith Mixon transfers to Western Michigan

At least for now, Quintez Cephus is eyeing a return to Madison.

Late last week, a Dane County (Wisc.) jury found Cephus not guilty on a pair of sexual assault charges. With the legal entanglement in his rearview mirror, Cephus is now turning his focus to a return to school and, ultimately, a football field.

Tuesday, after some initial uncertainty, the wide receiver’s attorneys confirmed in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal that their client is seeking readmittance to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“[Tuesday] afternoon, attorney (Kathleen) Stilling and myself filed at the direction and request of our client, a petition for readmission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” the other lawyer, Stephen Meyer, stated. “We have asked for a response by Thursday.”

From the State Journal‘s report, on the university’s policy for a study seeking readmission:

Under UW System administrative code, the only way a student who has been expelled can be reinstated is by written petition, in this case to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who would decide whether to reinstate Cephus. In cases involving alleged sexual assault, the code states, Blank would make the decision in consultation with the school’s Title IX coordinator.

If Cephus isn’t readmitted to UW and permitted to return to the Badgers football team, he will likely seek a transfer to another football program to continue his collegiate playing career.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin football team, Cephus was charged in late August of last year with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault. The criminal complaint filed against him stated that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” of 2018.

It took a jury of his peers less than 45 minutes to acquit him on both of those counts last Friday.

Cephus was initially suspended by the Badgers football program before being expelled by the university last semester. In October of last year, Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights. That suit was dropped in March of this year.

In 2017, Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team. Because of the off-field situation that led to the suspension, Cephus didn’t play at all in 2018.

Cephus still has two years of eligibility he could use, either at UW or another FBS program. He would be eligible to play immediately if he decided to transfer from the Badgers.