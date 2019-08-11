‘Last Chance U’ picks Season 5 destination

“Last Chance U” is one of Netflix’s biggest hit shows, which means it will continue as long as producers find a willing subject.
After chronicling East Mississippi Community College over its first two seasons and Independence Community College in Kansas over seasons three and four, the show will continue its sojourn west for Season 5. The show announced this week its next stop will be Laney College in Oakland, Calif.
Laney head coach John Beam told the San Jose Mercury-News his goal will be to turn the show’s premise on its head.
“I told them we’re not ‘Last Chance U,’ ” Beam said. “We’re your first chance. We’re your Best Chance U.
“I said you’re not (rejects). All those kids from the other shows either left school, got kicked out from a four-year school or something. Well, that’s not us. You’re the kids who came here for a reason. To better your grades or better you football outlook. We’re your best chance.”
With many a player who could not care less about academics and coaches whose tough love can cross the line to verbal abuse, “Last Chance U” sometimes showcases the worst college football has to offer. Beam will be a welcome break from that.
“How many NFL players and NBA players have come out of this city of 400,000? A lot. Why is that?,” Beam told the paper. “We think Oakland is special. And I hope that’s how (“Last Chance U”) portrays our city.”
The show will follow Beam’s 40th season in coaching. He spent 22 years at Oakland’s Skyline High School, going 160-33-3 with 15 city championships and 11 section titles. This will be his 16th season at Laney. He was named the California Community College Coach of the Year in 2018 while leading Laney to a state title. The school boasts a 90 percent graduation or transfer rate among its football players and averages around 11 Division I signees per year.
Longtime college assistant Darryl Drake died unexpectedly, it was announced on Sunday. He was 62 years old.
A Western Kentucky wide receiver from 1975-78, Drake crafted a brief career as a practice squad player for the Washington Redskins, Ottawa Rough Riders and Cincinnati Bengals.
After his playing career ended, Drake returned to WKU as a graduate assistant, then remained on staff for an additional seven seasons as wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach and quarterbacks coach.
From there, Drake coached Georgia’s wide receivers from 1992-96, spent the 1997 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1997, and then spent six seasons as an original member of Mack Brown‘s staff at Texas from 1998-03.
Drake returned to the NFL as the wide receivers coach of the Chicago Bears in 2004 and never left professional football. He was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach at the time of his death.
“Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.
“Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”
Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet suffered a broken collarbone during practice on Thursday. As first reported by Irish Illustrated and confirmed by the South Bend Tribune, Kmet sustained the injury during an awkward fall while fighting off coverage from safety Alohi Gilman.
The Irish originally hoped it would be a 3-6 week injury, but that prognosis has now been downgraded to 4-10 weeks. “We’re hoping New Mexico,” head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday.
A return for the New Mexico game would be on the lowest end of the timetable, causing Kmet to miss only the Labor Day opener at Louisville. If it’s on the high end, however, Kmet will not return until Notre Dame’s Oct. 26 trip to Michigan, the club’s seventh game of the season.
The junior caught 15 passes for 162 yards last season, but he was expected to see an increase roll following the graduations of senior wideouts Miles Boykin and Chris Finke and senior tight end Alize Mack. A Lake Barrington, Ill., native, Kmet is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds.
“He’ll be a guy that we’ll actually game plan (for) and certainly look at how he touches the football each and every week,” Kelly said in March. “We didn’t do that last year.”
This is not the first upper body injury Kmet has suffered this year. Also a pitcher on Notre Dame’s baseball team, he saw his diamond season cut short due to elbow soreness.
Jamar Travis, a member of Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, has died. His death was announced through the Facebook page of his high school football program, W.S. Neal High School in East Brewerton, Ala.
“It is with a heavy heart that we ask our Blue Eagle Community to lift in prayer the family of Jamar Travis,” the post reads. “He was a Humble, Respectful Teammate and made us all proud! He was a member of the 2010 Auburn Football National Championship Team and always remembered where his roots were planted. He will be missed by so many.”
A 4-star member of Auburn’s 2009 class, Travis played largely on special teams for the Tigers. He collected nine career tackles as a defensive lineman, according to AL.com.
Auburn has not commented on Travis’ death as of this writing, and funeral arrangements have not been made public. The cause of death is not known at this time.
A federal judge ruled Thursday that David Beaty can continue to sue Kansas for the $3 million he says the school owes him. U.S. District Court of Kansas Judge Katheryn Vratil declined to dismiss the suit after Kansas Athletics Inc., filed a motion to dismiss based largely on jurisdictional grounds, according to the Kansas City Star.
Beaty was fired by AD Jeff Long in November, and in March he filed suit against the athletics department, saying Long fired him without cause but was deliberately withholding the contractual buyout upon a without-cause firing. Kansas in turn said it had plenty of cause to fire Beaty, which caused Beaty to fire back.
Beaty reportedly plans to join his friend Tom Herman‘s staff at Texas once the lawsuit is cleared up, but that time has not arrived and still seems far in the distance. According to Beaty’s lawyers, the coach now lives in Austin and is waiting to see whether or not he’ll get the $3 million check he believes he’s owed before buying a house.
The longer this case draws out, it seems Beaty’s hypothetical house gets smaller and smaller as legal fees eat up more and more of that check.