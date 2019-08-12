Miami names redshirt freshman Jarren Williams starting QB

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arguably the most high-profile quarterback derbies has been called, and it went to the underdog.

Miami on Monday announced redshirt freshman Jarren Williams as its starting quarterback. Williams beat out incumbent sophomore N’Kosi Perry and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell for the job.

“All three guys showed tremendous improvement and development, which is a credit to their hard work and the work of Dan Enos and his offensive staff,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said. “We believe we can win with all three guys, however, we feel like Jarren has the greatest upside due to his passing ability, his instincts and his determination.”

The competition will continue between Perry and Martell, however.

“As we move into preparation for the Florida game we will continue the competition to determine who will serve as the backup quarterback.”

Congrats to @Jarren2Williams on winning the QB1 job at the 🙌🏽! #TNM https://t.co/FbLfN9Yh6g — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) August 12, 2019

Miami needed to make the call today because the ‘Canes open the season next Saturday against Florida in Orlando (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

A 4-star prospect out of Lawrenceville, Ga., Williams appeared in one game as a true freshman, completing 1-of-3 passes for 17 yards and rushing for a 1-yard touchdown in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8. He considered transferring after the season but, obviously, is grateful to have stayed in Coral Gables.

“It means the world,” Williams said. “This is something that I’ve always strived for growing up. It’s been my dream since I was a kid. When I was six years old, I used to sit in front of the TV and watch Michael Vick play. That’s a dream I have always had and I’ve strived for it. Having the opportunity to lead this team is the opportunity of a lifetime and I am going to take full advantage of it.”