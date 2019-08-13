Arizona dismisses WR Thomas Marcus Jr.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arizona headed into summer camp armed with the knowledge that it will need to replace four of its top five receivers from a year ago. As the Pac-12 program gets set to exit camp in a week or so, there is one less potential player to fill that lost production.

Amidst myriad reports, the football program confirmed Monday that Thomas Marcus Jr. has been dismissed from Kevin Sumlin‘s squad. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.

Marcus was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class. According to his recruiting profile on 247Sports.com, the wide receiver’s only other FBS offer came from Utah State.

In three games as a true freshman this past season, Marcus caught one pass for 17 yards. That lone reception came in the late-October upset of then-No. 19 Oregon.

Because he played in less than four games, the California native was able to take a redshirt for the 2018 season.