Will Washington State flag’s College GameDay streak come to an end at Disney World?

Say it ain’t so, Mickey.
Along with Lee Corso, one of the constants you can count on seeing when you turn on ESPN‘s College GameDay Saturday mornings during the college football season is the Washington State flag flying somewhere in the crowd, regardless of from where the show originates. Ol’ Crimson first appeared around the GameDay set in Austin on Oct. 4, 2003, and has made it to every show since, a streak of 224 straight appearances.
Unfortunately, there is some serious concern that the streak won’t make it to 225.
ESPN announced Tuesday that College GameDay will set up camp and televise its popular pregame show from Walt Disney World ahead of the Week 0 Florida-Miami matchup at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Aug. 24. Unfortunately, the Magic Kingdom’s rules prohibit, among other things, flags from being flown on the Walt Disney World Resort Property.
It’s unclear whether Disney-owned ESPN has sought or will seek an exemption for the popular Wazzu flag.
As for those responsible for getting Ol’ Crimson from site to site season after season? From KREM-TV:
KREM 2’s Brenna Greene reached out to Tom Pounds, who started the College GameDay tradition. He says the Ol’ Crimson Booster Club is making every effort to coordinate a way to wave the flag there. The booster club said in a statement it wouldn’t be a real college football Saturday without College GameDay and Ol’ Crimson together.