Top five college football teams ready to go bust in 2019

By Bryan FischerAug 16, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

It may seem like Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama in the national title game was only a few months ago but as fresh in our minds as that contest was, it was last season. Hard as it is to believe but the 2019 campaign is almost here and it’s time to turn our attention from what happened last year to what could happen between the lines this fall.

As part of CFTalk’s 2019 College Football Preview, we’re exploring every nook and cranny of the sport before kickoff in Week 0. After exploring a few candidates to breakout and turn in a surprising run this upcoming season, we’re headed in the opposite direction with a number of candidates who could go belly up despite high expectations.

Without further ado, here are five candidates to go bust in 2019 and see some serious regression from a year ago:

UCF

The Knights want to be taken seriously like a Power Five program so we’ll give them that treatment here while discussing why they will come back to earth in 2019. There’s no doubt the program is still full of talent compared to their AAC peers, the conference has already started to catch up to the Knights on the field and that should continue this season. Their schedule is tougher with non-conference games against Stanford and at Pitt, plus Houston and at Cincinnati among others in league play. There’s some big question marks in the front seven and, chiefly, at quarterback. While there’s plenty of skill position on hand, starter Brandon Wimbush is still to be determined as a passer after his stint at Notre Dame and there’s virtually zero depth behind him until Darriel Mack Jr. returns. This will still be a pretty good team but it’s far from the great one many UCF fans have come to expect.

Washington State

Gardner Minshew was a revelation for the Cougars during their 11 win, top 10 campaign last season. He’s gone and while you can still pencil in whatever quarterback Mike Leach has being somebody who puts up stats, there’s little doubt Wazzu will miss Minshew’s leadership and, uh, moxieMax Borghi is one of the Pacific Northwest’s best-kept secrets but the team will also need to replace fellow tailback James Williams plus fill the void left behind by left tackle Andre Dillard on offense.The defense will be solid but extending winning streaks against Oregon and Stanford — to say nothing of ending the losing streak to rival Washington — will be a tough ask given how much more competitive the division and conference should be in 2019.

Northwestern

There’s a lot of hope that with former five-star/ex-Clemson QB Hunter Johnson under center, the offense has nowhere to go but up. Even if that’s the case in 2019 for the Wildcats, they’ll have to deal with a much improved Big Ten West making every game a fight during conference play and a tough non-conference trip to Stanford to open the year. Ohio State and Michigan State aren’t exactly easy cross over opponents either and the team has to go to Nebraska and Wisconsin this season. Even if the defense remains pretty good, Pat Fitzgerald’s group will have a tough time repeating their trip to Indianapolis.

Florida

The Gators will start the year in the top 10 of most polls but it has been a truly awful offseason for Dan Mullen the past few months. Arrests, transfers, sexual assault allegations… you name it, Florida probably has a name to go with it. To make matters worse, the team is perilously thin at two really key positions on either side of the ball, offensive line and in the secondary. Mullen and company did a terrific job in Year 1 but things figure to slide back a bit in Year 2.

Kentucky

Mark Stoops is bullish on his team and while there’s no doubt the program is on solid ground right now, it’s really hard to see anything but regression from their 10 win campaign a year ago after the departures of their best offensive and defensive players. And not just the best players from last season’s team, but some of the best in school history in LB Josh Allen and RB Benny Snell Jr. Add in a more competitive SEC East, a few pesky MAC teams in the non-conference slate and a return to their 2017 level shouldn’t be too surprising in Lexington.

Third four-star 2019 signee fails to qualify, won’t enroll at Florida

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Unfortunately for Dan Mullen, the third time wasn’t a charm for his 2019 recruiting class.

It had already been confirmed that a pair of four-star 2019 signees, linebacker Diwun Black (HERE) and offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond (HERE), would be forced to go the junior college route after failing to qualify at Florida.  Unfortunately, the number of non-qualifiers is now up to three as The Athletic is reporting Arjei Henderson will not enroll at UF and will be released from his National Letter of Intent.

What specific issues derailed the wide receiver’s admission weren’t divulged.

Like Black and Hammond, Henderson was a four-star member of the Gators’ most recent recruiting class.  The 6-1, 183-pound receiver was rated as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.

The attrition may not be over, either, as Wardrick Wilson is working his way through a visa issue that may or may not be resolved this year.  The four-star offensive tackle is from the Bahamas.

On top of all of those issues, two other four-star 2019 signees, quarterback Jalon Jones (HERE) and cornerback Chris Steele (HERE), have transferred from the program — one of his own volition, the other not — after enrolling early.

All told, the six players mentioned in this post represent the No. 1, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, No. 13 and No. 16 signees in the Gators’ 26-player recruiting class that was rated ninth in the country.

Billy Napier institutes new rule ‘encouraging’ his Ragin’ Cajun football players to donate to school’s athletic fund

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

NCAA: College football players receive pennies on the dollar compared to the money they bring into our member institutions. I think we’ve exhausted every means of squeezing money out of them.

RAGIN’ CAJUNS: Hold my beer…

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier has instituted a new rule, effective at the beginning of this school year, that requires “encourages” all scholarship players to donate at least $50 to the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation (RCAF).  The donations will be optional for walk-on players.

“That’s probably a little bit unheard of and a little bit unique, but I think this is a place where that would be appreciated,” Napier said according to the Advocate. “I think it’s part of the type of program that we want to have. We want our players to be educated and understand the benefits that come with being a student-athlete and that is not something that should be taken lightly — the effort and time and investment that the people that support athletes at UL have put in into this program.”

So, what happens if a player balks at making the donation?  Will he be stripped of his scholarship?  How can any football program in good conscience require “encourage” football players who have no right to their name/image/likeness subtly require them to pay to play?

CFT has reached out to the NCAA for comment on the bizarre and wholly inappropriate stipulation, which will certainly do nothing but help Napier and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

As an aside, and apropos of nothing, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser wrote in July of this year that “Napier’s current contract went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, and was valued at $756,960 guaranteed in the first year of the deal, including a $500,000 contingent premium benefit funded by the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation.”

So, yeah, there’s that.

NCAA reverses course, grants BC transfer QB Johnny Langan immediate eligibility at Rutgers

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

Rutgers will officially have another option to help turn around one of the worst passing “attacks” in the history of college football.

Late last month, Chris Ash confirmed that Johnny Langan, who transferred from Boston College to RU earlier in the offseason, had his appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA. At the time, Ash also acknowledged that the player and the program would seek what is a very rare reversal from The Association; Thursday, that appeal paid off as Langan announced on Instagram that he will be eligible to play for the Scarlet Knights in 2019.

Including this coming season, Langan will have four years to use four seasons of eligibility.

Langan is now officially a part of a quarterback competition that includes 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski and a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, McLane Carter. Since this past weekend, Carter and Sitkowski have split reps with the first-team offense.

Coming out of New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic High School, Langan was a three-star member of BC’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 130 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2). They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; Cal was next with 20). Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.3 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.

Sitkowski’s pass efficiency rating was easily the worst of any quarterback in the country with enough qualifying attempts. The only player even close was UTEP’s Kai Locksley at 90.9. In plummeting to the Mariana Trench of ratings, Sitkowski completed less than 50 percent of his 273 passes and threw four touchdowns versus 18 interceptions.

Texas WR Joshua Moore arrested on weapons charge earlier this month

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ye Olde Arrest Meter would’ve been due for a resetting but, alas, the ticker ’tis no more.

The latest college football player who would’ve triggered a reset back to double zeroes is Joshua Moore, with the Austin American-Statesman reporting that the Texas wide receiver was arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.  No details of what led to the arrest have been divulged.

The football program is aware of the off-field development involving Moore, who has been practicing with the rest of his UT teammates since the incident.

“We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process,” head coach Tom Herman said according to the American-Statesman. “We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process.”

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore played in the first six games as a true freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.  In that half-season of work, the 6-1, 180-pound receiver totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.