HBO to feature Washington State in college version of “Hard Knocks”

College football fans, your prayers may have been answered. Those looking for a “Hard Knocks” style show focusing on college football may have their wish with Washington State announcing a tease for “The Cougs,” which will be airing exclusively on HBO.
The surprise may have been spoiled with HBO cameras seen filming the Cougars during practice on Friday. Naturally, it is expected the bulk of the show will focus on head coach Mike Leach, which may be reason enough for some to make sure they have a subscription to HBO or HBO’s streaming option.
HBO had been rumored to be in discussions with a handful of college football programs about possibly featuring them in a series similar to the hit “Hard Knocks,” which has been covering teams in NFL training camps for a 14 years (this year the show is with the Oakland Raiders). Schools connected to various HBO rumors included Alabama and Penn State.
There is no air date for the premiere of The Cougs as of yet, but be sure to check your local listings, if people still do that.
One of the biggest questions for Wisconsin in 2019 as the Badgers look to climb back to the top of the Big Ten West is who will be the starting quarterback. With the new season now two weeks away in Madison, head coach Paul Chryst isn’t ready to spill the beans on that topic. However, although he may have a better feel for the direction he intends to go, Chryst may not feel the urge to share the news publicly.
According to Wisconsin beat reporter Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal, Chryst may make his call following a closed scrimmage scheduled for Monday.
The top two leading candidates for the job are Jack Coan and freshman Graham Mertz. Coan has been expected to be the likely replacement for Alex Hornibrook in Madison this season after Hornibrook left Wisconsin and transferred to Florida State, but the arrival of one of the top quarterback recruits has kept the competition ongoing until a decision needs to be made. Coan played in five games for Wisconsin last season, in which he completed 60.2 percent of his pass attempts for 515 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.
Mertz likely is the long-term solution for Wisconsin, but the question of how ready he is for the college game is the concern. This is especially the case given Wisconsin has a difficult Big Ten schedule on tap that begins with a game against the Michigan Wolverines in September.
It’s also entirely possible Chryst uses the early non-conference games to give both options a chance to play and use the bye week in Week 3 as the deadline to make a final decision. Such a move is not too uncommon even if it is the less ideal path to reaching a final decision. But the age of freshmen being unable to step in and have an impact on the field is a thing of the past. If Mertz can step in and make some noise, he could end up being the guy for the Badgers as early as this season. For now, Coan is probably still the leader in the clubhouse, even if that means there is a short leash.
Wisconsin opens the 2019 season on the road on Friday, Aug. 30 with a game at USF in Tampa. Wisconsin’s home opener will be played the following weekend on Sept. 7 against Central Michigan.
Florida and Miami will open the 2019 college football season next Saturday in with a neutral site matchup in Orlando, but the Gators and Hurricanes have a few more games to look forward to on the future schedule. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, via Twitter, the two in-state schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series that will take place in 2024 and 2025.
That’s great to see, and perhaps it may just be a preview of more games between the Gators and Hurricanes to come.
As noted by McMurphy, Florida will host the first game in the reported agreement in 2024, and Miami will serve as the host in 2025. Exact dates have not been specified, but an announcement from the schools should clear that up soon enough. Florida’s 2025 non-conference schedule will now be nearly booked with in-state opponents. In addition to the road game at Miami, Florida will also host Florida State and USF in 2025. With an eight-game SEC schedule, Florida will have one scheduling vacancy to still fill in 2025.
Both the ACC and SEC have a scheduling policy that requires members to schedule at least one non-conference game against another power conference opponent. Both schools already satisfied that policy, however, with previously scheduled games. Florida met the requirement with annual games against Florida State. Miami will have Notre Dame on the ACC’s schedule rotation agreement with the Fighting Irish in both 2024 and 2025. But the agreement between Florida and Miami will give both schools a minimum of 10 games scheduled against power-conference opponents for both seasons.
Next week’s season opener between Miami and Florida will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2013, when Miami upset Florida 21-16. And that was the first meeting between the schools since 2008, when the Gators triumphed 26-3. Aside from two bowl meetings (Sugar Bowl in 2000 season and the Peach Bowl in 2004), there have been just two other regular-season meetings since 1987. Miami and Florida had played annually from 1938 through 1987 (with the lone exception of no game played in 1943)..
College students love pizza. So what better way to surprise a Utah football player by thinking a giant pizza is being delivered during a team meeting only to surprise him with news he is place don scholarship?
Utah’s Malik Haynes was on the receiving end of this perfectly orchestrated scholarship announcement by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and the rest of the Utes program.
Haynes is in his senior season with the Utes. ?He walked on to the program in 2017 and redshirted the season before playing a role on special teams last season. Prior to his arrival at Utah, Haynes played two seasons at Ventura College, a community college in California.
These scholarship announcement videos will never get old, and a new idea is always coming up to keep things fresh. Perhaps the best part of these types of videos is seeing how the rest of the team responds to the news. Hard work and dedication by one player being rewarded with a scholarship is something everybody can celebrate.
On top of getting a scholarship, Haynes also got to chomp into the pizza. Now that’s a pretty good way to spend a day.
On November 6, 1869, Rutgers and Princeton got together to play the first official game in college football history. Now, in honor fo the 150th anniversary of the birth of the sport, Rutgers is planning to reenact the first game with Rutgers students.
The reenactment will take place on August 30 on a Rutgers practice field about an hour before Rutgers opens the 2019 season at home against UMass. The reenactment will be conducted by Rutgers theater students. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation Princeton students will be on hand to play the part of the Tigers in the first game.
Rutgers won the first college football game in recorded history with a 6-4 victory over the Princeton Tigers. Of course, the game was played differently back in 1869, with the game being more a modified version of rugby. Rutgers won the first game but Princeton won the next 33 meetings in the series. The series ended in 1983 as Rutgers and Princeton went their separate ways in the reclassification of Division 1 football (Princeton and all other Ivy League schools dropped to 1-AA) with Princeton leading the all-time series 53-17-1. Rutgers won the last five meetings in the series, which came to an official end in 1980.
Although Ivy League schools refrain from playing FBS opponents, it would have been neat to see Rutgers play Princeton in a non-conference game this season as the 150th anniversary of college football is celebrated. We’ll just have to settle for a theatrical reenactment of the game instead.