Jamie Newman named starting QB at Wake Forest

Another starting quarterback position in the ACC is settled. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson will continue to put the ball in the hands of Jamie Newman when the 2019 season begins next week for the Demon Deacons. Clawson made the announcement Sunday after practice.

“We made a decision today that Jamie Newman is going to be the starting quarterback,” Clawson said, according to Demon Deacon Digest. “That’s the direction we’re going with it moving forward. They both played well. There’s the old adage that if you have two, you have none. In the case of Wake Forest in 2019, we really do have two good quarterbacks.”

Newman got into a comfort zone leading the Wake Forest offense in the second half of last season when he started the final four games of the year in place of an injured Sam Hartman. He ended the season with 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions in six appearances. The bulk of that production came in the final month of the season.

As a freshman, Hartman appeared in nine games for Wake Forest last season, in which he passed for 1,984 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

