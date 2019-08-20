Florida confirms future home-and-home with Miami

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And there you have it.

After a considerable amount of speculation over the past week or so, Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with in-state rival Miami. The Hurricanes will travel to Gainesville Aug. 31, 2024, with the Gators returning the favor and making the trek to Miami Gardens on Sept. 20, 2025.

The two Florida schools have met 55 times previously, with the first coming in 1938. The U holds a 29-26 advantage in the series, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.

Florida and Miami this season will play for the time since 2013, with the Gators and Hurricanes squaring off in Orlando this coming Saturday to kick off the 2019 campaign.

“Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida,” said UF athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “It is a great rivalry with two storied programs, and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 Power Five opponents annually.”