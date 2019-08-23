Tulsa RB thinks Golden Hurricane will run for 200+ on Michigan State

The latest bulletin board material in college football has come courtesy of Tulsa tailback Corey Taylor II.

Ahead of his team’s matchup against Michigan State during Week 1, the Golden Hurricane junior is apparently feeling quite confident considering he thinks his team can top two bills against the Spartans’ stout front seven.

“With the offensive line that we have, those are great guys, so 100 yards apiece (for Taylor and fellow junior tailback Shamari Brooks), at least, and five (yards) per carry is pretty reasonable,” he said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Yes… “pretty reasonable” to rush for 200 yards against the team that led FBS in rush defense last season. There’s a few new faces on the MSU defense but that’s a tall task to say the least.

Taylor, it should be noted, also topped the century mark only four times last season at Tulsa.

But everybody is 0-0 and feeling confident going into the season opener and that seems especially true for the Golden Hurricane’s tailback room as they get set to kickoff their 2019 campaign. Something says that Mark Dantonio has already informed his team of the comments so it will be fun to track just what the Spartans’ response is come Aug. 30.