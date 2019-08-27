Florida State-Boise State game on tropical storm watch

The best part of the beginning of football season is that it’s, obviously, the beginning of football season. The worst part is that it also happens to coincide with hurricane season.
The 2019 campaign hasn’t even really started yet and already we’re on watch for our first weather-related cancellation or rescheduling: the Florida State vs. Boise State game scheduled for Saturday night in Jacksonville.
Tropical Storm Dorian is currently climbing its way up the Caribbean and, according to this projection, should not make landfall in Florida until Sunday morning.
“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State AD David Coburn told the Idaho Statesman. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”
Boise State travels to Jacksonville on Thursday, leaving open the possibility the game could be played on Friday or earlier than scheduled on Saturday. The ‘Noles-Broncos game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN).
A cancelled game would be a cruel twist of fate for Boise State, whose appearance in the 2018 First Responder Bowl was cut extremely short due to lightning and heavy rain.
While it appears, as of this time, Boise-FSU should be good to go, it appears that weather alterations and/or cancellations, just like injuries, are an unfortunate part of byproduct of football’s return.
Alex Delton has won the first battle in TCU’s ongoing quarterback competition, but he has not won the war.
Frogs head coach Gary Patterson declared on Tuesday that the Kansas State graduate transfer will take the first snap for the Frogs’ opener Saturday versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but he will not take all the snaps. Delton edged out true freshman Max Duggan to win the job, but Duggan will still play.
In fact, Patterson said Duggan will take snaps in the first quarter on Saturday, calling him the “sixth man,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The TCU quarterback derby was an odd one, pitting graduate transfer Delton, true freshman Duggan, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers (who is still recovering from a drop-foot condition resulting from an injury that ended his high school career one game into his senior season), Mike Collins (a Penn transfer), Georgia transfer Matthew Downing and Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, who is A) recovering from a shoulder injury and B) appealing the NCAA’s denial of his immediate eligibility waiver.
Delton was a team captain at Kansas State and immediately assumed a leadership position at TCU. While backing up Skylar Thompson a year ago, Delton completed 44-of-80 passes for 554 yards with two touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 85 times for 234 yards and two scores.
Maybe the third time, this time in the Mountain West, will be the charm for John Humphrey.
Jay Norvell confirmed Monday that Humphrey has decided to transfer into his Nevada football program and continue his collegiate playing career with the Wolf Pack. As a graduate transfer from Arizona State, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. There’s a possibility he could petition for a sixth year that could be used in 2020 as well.
Humphrey comes to Nevada with a personal connection as Norvell was one of his recruiters prior to signing with Oklahoma.
“He’s a kid that I’ve known for a long time,” the head coach said according to NevadaSportsNet.com. “He’s a skill player. He’s a defensive back/wide receiver, excellent special teams kid with great speed. We’re excited to have him on our roster.”
Humphrey was a three-star member of Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 player at any position in the state of Texas. In April of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from OU; a month later, he announced his decision to transfer to ASU.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphrey put up huge numbers in his Sun Devils debut, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State. In large part because of a knee injury sustained in the opener, however, he finished that season with just 13 catches, 177 yards and the one touchdown.
A torn Achilles tendon sustained in March of last year cost Humphrey the entire 2018 season as well.
Another hour, another suspension on which to post.
In late February, Chad Morris confirmed that T.J. Hammonds was not a part of his Arkansas football team “right now” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order. Three months later, Hammonds was back with the program.
Apparently, there were strings attached to the return, though, as the head coach confirmed Monday that Hammonds will “not be with the team” for the first four games of the 2019 regular season. Morris gave no specific reason for the forced hiatus.
The back will be suspended for games against Portland State, Ole Miss, Colorado State and San Jose State; he’ll be eligible to return for the Sept. 28 game against Texas A&M.
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Albeit briefly, James Franklin has addressed an off-field development that leveled some damning claims against the head coach and his Penn State football program.
This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.
In a statement Monday, Penn State Health wrote that “we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives.” In meeting with the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Idaho, Franklin opened his remarks by touching on the lawsuit in his first public comments on the matter.
“We’ll continue to vigorously defend our program and all its participants in this matter,” Franklin stated. “As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is [of] the utmost importance to us.”
“After that, we’ll have no further comment,” the coach added.
The 43-page lawsuit does not cite specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”
The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.