Florida State-Boise State game on tropical storm watch

The best part of the beginning of football season is that it’s, obviously, the beginning of football season. The worst part is that it also happens to coincide with hurricane season.

The 2019 campaign hasn’t even really started yet and already we’re on watch for our first weather-related cancellation or rescheduling: the Florida State vs. Boise State game scheduled for Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Dorian is currently climbing its way up the Caribbean and, according to this projection, should not make landfall in Florida until Sunday morning.

“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State AD David Coburn told the Idaho Statesman. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”

Boise State travels to Jacksonville on Thursday, leaving open the possibility the game could be played on Friday or earlier than scheduled on Saturday. The ‘Noles-Broncos game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN).

A cancelled game would be a cruel twist of fate for Boise State, whose appearance in the 2018 First Responder Bowl was cut extremely short due to lightning and heavy rain.

While it appears, as of this time, Boise-FSU should be good to go, it appears that weather alterations and/or cancellations, just like injuries, are an unfortunate part of byproduct of football’s return.