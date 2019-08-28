Long-time New Hampshire HC Sean McDonnell taking indefinite leave of absence because of health-related reasons

As we continue barreling toward the start of a new FBS season, there’s a bit of lower-level news on which to touch upon.

New Hampshire announced earlier this week that long-time head coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the FCS program because of unspecified health-related reasons. Associate head coach/quarterbacks coach Ricky Santos will serve as interim head coach until McDonnell returns.

“Our entire department is aligned in doing everything to support Sean with the intent of getting him back to coaching his program,” said UNH athletic director Marty Scarano in a statement. “This will be the ultimate team effort; the administration, coaching staff, and most of all the student-athletes will give everything we have to support [wife] Jenny and Sean during this challenge.

“UNH football is in great hands with Ricky Santos as its interim head coach. Ricky will carry on the principles that Coach Mac has instilled in our nationally recognized program to ensure the team maintains its standard of achievement both on and off the field.”

The 62-year-old McDonnell, who played his college football for the Wildcats, has been the head coach at his alma mater since 1999. In that two-decade span, McDonnell has posted a 154-95 record. A 4-7 2018 campaign ended a streak of 14 straight seasons for the McDonnell-led program appearing in the FCS/Div. 1-AA playoffs.

Two of those playoff appearances, in 2013 and again in 2014, ended with semifinal losses.

For those unaware, former Oregon and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly served as McDonnell’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2006. Kelly left to take the same job with the Ducks following the 2006 regular season.