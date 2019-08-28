Tennessee OT Trey Smith cleared to play vs. Georgia State

Tennessee got a major boost Wednesday when doctors cleared star left tackle Trey Smith to play in the Vols’ opener against Georgia State.

“My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on gameday,” Smith said in a statement. “My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can’t thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support.”

Smith becomes in effect the second 5-star addition to Tennessee’s roster in a matter of days following the NCAA’s approval of Aubrey Solomon‘s waiver. A native of Jackson, Tenn., Smith became the first true freshman in more than 30 years to start at left tackle for Tennessee, then became the only Vol offensive lineman to start all 12 games that season.

He was a Freshman All-American that year, then started the first seven games of 2018 before he was shut down for the year due to ongoing blood clots. He was temporarily hospitalized in October, and the clots, obviously, have been a continuous issue for him in the 10 ensuing months.

However, given the nature of blood clots and the cautious language in Wednesday’s announcement, it’s clear this will continue to be a touch-and-go issue for him this season and, quite possibly, for as long as he’s playing football.

Still, while Tennessee would have beaten Georgia State without Smith, his clearance to play is obviously a great sign for both his long-term health outlook, his future as a professional football player, and Tennessee’s bid to make a bowl game in Jeremy Pruitt‘s second season at the helm.

Tennessee faces Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPNU).