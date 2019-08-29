Bob Stoops to serve as honorary captain at Iowa’s opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Long before his soon-to-be Hall of Fame coaching career at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops played his college football at the University of Iowa. This weekend, Stoops’ present will slam headfirst into his past.

This Saturday, Iowa opens the 2019 season at Kinnick Stadium against Miami (OH). Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced that Stoops will serve as the honorary captain for the RedHawks game.

The school wrote that “Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss” and “will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.”

Stoops played defensive back for the Hawkeyes from 1979-82. His senior season, the Youngstown, OH, native earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

After his playing career, he began his coaching career at his alma mater from 1983-87 as a graduate assistant under Hayden Fry. Of course, Stoops went on to win 190 games and 10 Big 12 championships during his 17 seasons (1999-2016) with the Sooners.

Incidentally, Kirk Ferentz took over in Iowa City the same season Stoops did the same in Norman. Unlike Stoops, however, Ferentz remains with the Hawkeyes and is entering his 21st season as the head football coach at the school.