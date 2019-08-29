Bob Stoops to serve as honorary captain at Iowa’s opener

Long before his soon-to-be Hall of Fame coaching career at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops played his college football at the University of Iowa. This weekend, Stoops’ present will slam headfirst into his past.
This Saturday, Iowa opens the 2019 season at Kinnick Stadium against Miami (OH). Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced that Stoops will serve as the honorary captain for the RedHawks game.
The school wrote that “Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss” and “will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.”
Stoops played defensive back for the Hawkeyes from 1979-82. His senior season, the Youngstown, OH, native earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
After his playing career, he began his coaching career at his alma mater from 1983-87 as a graduate assistant under Hayden Fry. Of course, Stoops went on to win 190 games and 10 Big 12 championships during his 17 seasons (1999-2016) with the Sooners.
Incidentally, Kirk Ferentz took over in Iowa City the same season Stoops did the same in Norman. Unlike Stoops, however, Ferentz remains with the Hawkeyes and is entering his 21st season as the head football coach at the school.
Jordan Moore‘s debut with the Houston Cougars will have to wait a little longer than expected.
Moore transferred from Texas A&M to Houston earlier this offseason, and it was originally thought that he would have to sit out the entire 2019 season because of NCAA bylaws. In mid-June, however, it was confirmed that Moore had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play this coming season.
Unfortunately for the defensive back, though, UH announced Friday that Moore has been suspended for Sunday night’s matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman.
“Moore will not play or travel with the team related to a potential university policy violation,” the school told the Houston Chronicle in a statement.
Moore was a four-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class. The Texas native played in just four games his true freshman season, which allowed him to save a season of eligibility by using his redshirt year.
When North Carolina takes the field against South Carolina this weekend, they’ll do so bolstered with an addition from the latter’s conference.
After enrolling at Auburn in January, Cam’Ron Kelly, citing personal matters involving his family and his desire to be closer to them, opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal in late March. A week later, the true freshman defensive back announced his transfer to North Carolina.
Nearly five months later, UNC announced in a press release that “[t]he Carolina Football program received word late this afternoon that… Kelly is immediately eligible and available to play this season.” The player also addressed the development on his personal Twitter account.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Kelly was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Virginia. He was the highest-rated defensive back in AU’s class this year.
The first full weekend of the college football season has also officially seen its first weather-impacted matchup of the year.
After much speculation, it was confirmed early Thursday afternoon that Saturday’s Boise State-Florida State game will be moved to Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium. That non-conference had been scheduled to be played 170 miles or so east in Jacksonville, but that city is at the confluence of the I-10 and I-95, which will serve as the main evacuation route for those fleeing coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Jacksonville itself could also be in the path of what’s a significant weather event, which could be a devastating Category 4 storm by the time it reaches landfall this weekend or early next week.
“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn in a statement.
“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”
In addition to the venue change, kickoff has been moved up from 7 p.m. ET to noon. All tickets sold for the game originally scheduled for TIAA Bank Field will be refunded; tickets for the relocated matchup will all be general admission and cost $10 if bought online, $15 if purchased at the stadium on the day of the game.
As for the broadcast options, the game will be carried on ESPNews.
You just knew these were coming.
As you may or may not know, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of the sport of college football. The first game ever played was between Rutgers and Princeton (then the College of New Jersey) in New Brunswick, NJ, in 1869.
Friday, ahead of the start of that 150th season, Rutgers and adidas unveiled what they are calling the Scarlet Knights’ strategy uniforms to honor the birthplace of college football. The uniforms will first be worn for the Oct. 19 home game against Minnesota.
From the school’s release on the details of the new duds:
- The jersey’s colorway features a rich, “Victory Red” base and brown pants, showcasing an authentic look that pays homage to the 1869 era.
- Rutgers original “R” logo is sewn into the upper center of the jersey.
- The uniforms will be supported by black gloves with a throwback “R” logo on the palm.
- The head-to-toe look is completed with black cleats that feature 1869-inspired lace jewels.
- For the first time in Rutgers’ history, long sleeves are added to the jersey.
- “1869” is tonally knit into the sleeve as a surprise detail for the players.
- Fabric features a ribbed-knit throughout for added durability.
- A “150” patch is embroidered onto the chest to celebrate the anniversary.