Jim McElwain’s MACtion debut delayed as weather pushes back start of Central Michigan’s opener

The first full weekend of the college football season has also officially seen its first weather-impacted matchup of the year.

After much speculation, it was confirmed early Thursday afternoon that Saturday’s Boise State-Florida State game will be moved to Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium. That non-conference had been scheduled to be played 170 miles or so east in Jacksonville, but that city is at the confluence of the I-10 and I-95, which will serve as the main evacuation route for those fleeing coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Jacksonville itself could also be in the path of what’s a significant weather event, which could be a devastating Category 4 storm by the time it reaches landfall this weekend or early next week.

“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn in a statement.

“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”

In addition to the venue change, kickoff has been moved up from 7 p.m. ET to noon. All tickets sold for the game originally scheduled for TIAA Bank Field will be refunded; tickets for the relocated matchup will all be general admission and cost $10 if bought online, $15 if purchased at the stadium on the day of the game.

As for the broadcast options, the game will be carried on ESPNews.