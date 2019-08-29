Transfer from Texas A&M suspended for Houston’s opener vs. Oklahoma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Moore‘s debut with the Houston Cougars will have to wait a little longer than expected.

Moore transferred from Texas A&M to Houston earlier this offseason, and it was originally thought that he would have to sit out the entire 2019 season because of NCAA bylaws. In mid-June, however, it was confirmed that Moore had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play this coming season.

Unfortunately for the defensive back, though, UH announced Friday that Moore has been suspended for Sunday night’s matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman.

“Moore will not play or travel with the team related to a potential university policy violation,” the school told the Houston Chronicle in a statement.

Moore was a four-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class. The Texas native played in just four games his true freshman season, which allowed him to save a season of eligibility by using his redshirt year.