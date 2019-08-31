Instagram post from T.J. Pledger indicates surgery for Oklahoma RB

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Oklahoma will have a little less depth in its backfield heading into the opener than previously thought.

Thursday, OU released a depth chart that had T.J. Pledger as the No. 3 running back behind starter Trey Sermon and backup Kennedy Brooks. Friday, however, Pledger posted a photo to his Instagram account that showed him in a hospital bed with his right arm heavily wrapped.

In the social media posting, Pledger wrote, “Surgery was Great I’ll be back Sooner Nation.”

The OU football program has yet to publicly address the back’s injury issue.

Pledger was a four-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, the California native ran for 179 yards on 30 carries.

Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, will open the 2019 season Sunday night against Houston in Norman.