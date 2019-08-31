Instagram post from T.J. Pledger indicates surgery for Oklahoma RB

It appears Oklahoma will have a little less depth in its backfield heading into the opener than previously thought.
Thursday, OU released a depth chart that had T.J. Pledger as the No. 3 running back behind starter Trey Sermon and backup Kennedy Brooks. Friday, however, Pledger posted a photo to his Instagram account that showed him in a hospital bed with his right arm heavily wrapped.
In the social media posting, Pledger wrote, “Surgery was Great I’ll be back Sooner Nation.”
The OU football program has yet to publicly address the back’s injury issue.
Pledger was a four-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, the California native ran for 179 yards on 30 carries.
Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, will open the 2019 season Sunday night against Houston in Norman.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have kicked off the 2019 season with a little less depth than previously expected.
Ahead of its noon kickoff with Louisiana Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State announced that seven players have been suspended for the non-conference affair. The most noteworthy of the seven are a pair of starters — placekicker Jace Christmann and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
The other five on the receiving end of a suspension are defensive tackle Lee Autry, wide receiver Devonta Jason, offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson, safety Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman Michael Story.
The only explanation given for the punitive measure was a violation of unspecified team rules.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the NCAA had sanctioned MSU for academic misconduct related to a department tutor taking classes for some football players. Additionally, Story pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in mid-August while Christmann was arrested for driving under the influence in February.
Gay started six games as a sophomore last season. Christmann served as the Bulldogs’ primary kicker the past two seasons, converting on 80 percent of his 30 field-goal attempts and all 83 point-afters.
On the eve of the start of the 2019 regular season, LSU was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news.
Friday evening on his personal Twitter account, Donte Starks announced that “[t]he NCAA has cleared me.” Stark signed with LSU earlier this year but didn’t report with the rest of his new teammates as he still had some unspecified academic issues to clear up before enrolling.
Because of those issues, Starks hasn’t been able to practice with the Tigers ahead of Saturday’s opener against Georgia Southern.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.
Reason No. 6,984 why college football remains the greatest sport ever.
Midway through the third quarter, Purdue held what was a seemingly comfortable 31-14 lead on Nevada in Reno. A 34-yard field goal by Brandon Talton (much more on him in a bit) cut the deficit to two touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter; a pair of touchdowns, the last one a Carson Strong 20-yard pass to Elijah Cooks with just 52 seconds left, knotted the score at 31-all.
Two plays after that game-tying score, Daniel Brown‘s pick of an Elijah Sandler pass gave the ball back to the Wolf Pack at the Boilermakers 34-yard line with 38 seconds remaining. Five plays and 35 seconds later, Nevada was set up at Purdue’s 39-yard line as Jay Norvell trotted out Talton for what would be a game-winning 56-yard field goal attempt.
This wasn’t your typical “college kickers, bless their hearts” moment, though, as Talton nailed the 56-yarder as time expired to give Nevada a huge 34-31 upset win over the Big Ten school.
The best was yet to come, however.
Talton had entered last night’s contest as a true freshman walk-on kicker. During the post-game celebration, after his first game ever at the collegiate level, the 5-8, 165-pounder exited the locker room as a player on scholarship.
Yep, it doesn’t get much better than that.
Brendan Devara’s second chance at the FBS level will, as it turns out, come at an AAC school.
In July of last year, it was confirmed that eight Rutgers football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards. Two of those players, defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan Devera, were dismissed a short time later by head coach Chris Ash for their alleged involvement.
One of those two initial dismissees, Devera, spent the 2018 season at the junior college level. This week, it was confirmed that the linebacker has enrolled in classes at Memphis and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers.
That continuation won’t be immediate, though, as Devera will not be eligible to play in 2019. beginning with 2020, though, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.
Devera was initially accused of being the ringleader of fraudulent scheme that utilized the dark web. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Devera avoided jail time after being entered into a pretrial intervention program. The court also ordered Devera to make restitution.
As a true freshman in 2017, Devera played in 11 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.