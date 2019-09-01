New Mexico football coach Bob Davie expects full recovery after health scare on Saturday

There was a lot that happened on the first full Saturday of college football in Week 1 but one of the more serious storylines came out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State 39-31 in their season opener, reports surfaced that head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital with what was generally described as heart trouble. The school has released several updates since then and the consensus seems to be that veteran Lobos coach will be okay after the health scare.

The school added one more update on Sunday afternoon in the form of a statement from Davie himself, who noted that he expects a full recovery to an issue that still has not been specifically identified:

A statement from Coach Davie: pic.twitter.com/KQljzy7lTG — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 1, 2019

It’s good to hear that the 64-year-old Davie expects to return to full health soon thanks to the quick work of the medical staff in the program but there was no timeline given in terms of him returning to the sidelines.

The team itself is off for Week 2 before returning to action on Sept. 14 with a trip to Notre Dame — a place Davie coached from 1997-2001. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to return to South Bend with the Lobos but at least his recovery is progressing well enough to the point where he can confirm he’ll be back to 100% soon enough.