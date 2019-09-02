Marshall LB Jaquan Yulee shows he is walking after neck surgery

While Marshall was in the process of taking care of VMI in their season opener in Huntington over the weekend, linebacker Jaquan Yulee gave the Thundering Herd quite a scare. Yulee was removed from the game after injuring his neck during a collision on Saturday, but he has now been reported to be walking on his feet.

Yulee showed off the good news on his Instagram account on Monday, letting his followers know he is already working his way back.

Yulee has already confirmed he will be out for the rest of the 2019 season. That status was confirmed by head coach Doc Holliday earlier today when speaking with the media, although Holliday was unable to speak any further on specifics regarding the health of Yulee due to university athletics policy to protect the privacy of players.

Yulee previously announced he was going in for surgery on Sunday. The Instagram video shared on his account is his first update since his surgery would have been conducted. Being able to walk so soon after surgery given the nature of his injury is hopefully a very promising sign of what the future holds for Yulee.

VMI sent its best wishes following the injury as well.

Here’s to a speedy recovery to Chesapeake, Va. native / Marshall LB #2 Jaquan Yulee. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AN2C3eURGe — VMI Athletics (@VMIAthletics) August 31, 2019

Marshall will be on the road this week to play Boise State.

