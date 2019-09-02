Marshall LB Jaquan Yulee shows he is walking after neck surgery

While Marshall was in the process of taking care of VMI in their season opener in Huntington over the weekend, linebacker Jaquan Yulee gave the Thundering Herd quite a scare. Yulee was removed from the game after injuring his neck during a collision on Saturday, but he has now been reported to be walking on his feet.
Yulee showed off the good news on his Instagram account on Monday, letting his followers know he is already working his way back.
Yulee has already confirmed he will be out for the rest of the 2019 season. That status was confirmed by head coach Doc Holliday earlier today when speaking with the media, although Holliday was unable to speak any further on specifics regarding the health of Yulee due to university athletics policy to protect the privacy of players.
Yulee previously announced he was going in for surgery on Sunday. The Instagram video shared on his account is his first update since his surgery would have been conducted. Being able to walk so soon after surgery given the nature of his injury is hopefully a very promising sign of what the future holds for Yulee.
VMI sent its best wishes following the injury as well.
Marshall will be on the road this week to play Boise State.
The N.C. State Wolfpack are down one key wide receiver for the rest of the season. Head coach Dave Doeren announce don Monday that wide receiver C.J. Riley will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
According to a report from The News & Observer, Riley has a torn left ACL. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over East Carolina when Riley was while on punt coverage special teams duty.
Taking Riley’s place on the depth chart is Devin Carter, a freshman, according to the most recent game notes and depth chart released for this weekend’s game against Western Carolina. Doeren confirmed Riley will undergo surgery and anticipates he will eventually return to the team in 2020. It is the second ACL tear Riley has experienced, however, his previous injury was to the right knee.
Riley caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State in 2018 and he was expected to see a more significant role in the offense this season. Now, those plans will be on hold for next season.
Mississippi State just improved the depth at the quarterback position. Keytaon Thompson has decided not to explore his transfer options any further and will remain with the Mississippi State program, head coach Joe Moorhead announced on Monday.
Thompson has already returned to Mississippi State football practices and has been slotted as the second-string quarterback behind starter Tommy Stevens (who transferred to the program from Penn State to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Moorhead). Thompson explored his transfer options by entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal one day after Stevens had been named the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs by Moorhead. Such a move by a quarterback not being named the starter has been a common occurrence over the past year, and a handful of transfer quarterbacks have gotten off to stellar starts this season (Justin Fields at Ohio State, Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, and Jacob Eason at Washington to name a few).
Thompson’s decision to stay at Mississippi State is a nice boost for Moorhead. Thompson is a former four-star recruit from the New Orleans area and he likely would have had some worthwhile options to explore if he wanted. Among those options likely could have been Florida, where former Mississippi State Dan Mullen and a number of former Mississippi State staff members who were involved in his original recruiting now reside. But with Thompson deciding to stay in Starkville, at least for now, gives Moorhead another player with the potential to rely on in the offense. And given Moorhead’s past as an offensive coordinator at Penn State in finding ways to utilize Stevens when he had Trace McSorley locked in as a starting quarterback, perhaps the head coach will find some ways to get Thompson involved in the offense as the season continues.
Everybody in the South Carolina media circle seems to have an idea of what the immediate future holds for Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. After getting roughed up a bit by UNC in Saturday’s season-opening loss to the Tar Heels in Charlotte, Bentley will reportedly be set to miss some playing time in the coming weeks. The length of the possible missed time is unconfirmed at this time, although one report notes Bentley will be out for the next six weeks.
According to Mike Uva of WACH, Bentley will be out for the next six weeks with a broken foot. Backup quarterback Ryan Hilinski would then be elevated to the starting job in Bentley’s absence if that is indeed the situation in Columbia.
It should be noted that South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will address the media on Tuesday, as per the regular season media availability schedule. It should be expected Bentley’s status will be addressed formally at that time.
If Bentley needs time off, this week is a good week to give the starter a rest regardless of the situation. South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern, an FCS program, in their home opener this weekend. That should be a game that South Carolina can win with a third or fourth-string walk-on quarterback, so resting Bentley is not a bad idea. But if he does need to miss extended playing time, freshman Hilinski could be stepping into a golden opportunity to create a bit of quarterback controversy. If Bentley is out for a max of six weeks, Hilinski would be slotted as the starter for games against Charleston Southern, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, and Georgia. Bentley could then return for a home game against Florida if he is deemed ready after six weeks off.
We’ll see what Muschamp has to say tomorrow, if not before.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Illini’s season opener, the program announced Monday.
“Mike Epstein went down with a season-ending injury,” said Lovie Smith. “He’s been through so much. As is the case with Marquez Beason, these are guys that will come back as strong as ever.”
Epstein led Illinois in rushing, totaling 45 yards on eight carries, in their 42-3 defeat of Akron.
The Fort Lauderdale native has played in 13 games over his career while also missing significant time to injury over all three of his seasons. He led the club in rushing with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries in 2017, and rushed 60 times for 411 yards and three touchdowns over seven games in 2018.
Though Illinois would obviously prefer to have Epstein than not, the Illini will not lack for options in his absence. Ra’Von Bonner, Reggie Corbin, Dre Brown and Kenyon Sims all registered between five and eight totes on Saturday.