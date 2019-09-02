N.C. State receiver C.J. Riley suffers season-ending ACL injury

The N.C. State Wolfpack are down one key wide receiver for the rest of the season. Head coach Dave Doeren announce don Monday that wide receiver C.J. Riley will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

According to a report from The News & Observer, Riley has a torn left ACL. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over East Carolina when Riley was while on punt coverage special teams duty.

How CJ Riley injured his knee in the first quarter of NC State's win over ECU on Saturday pic.twitter.com/7yoES4uKHU — Joe Giglio (@YellowPadStats) September 2, 2019

Taking Riley’s place on the depth chart is Devin Carter, a freshman, according to the most recent game notes and depth chart released for this weekend’s game against Western Carolina. Doeren confirmed Riley will undergo surgery and anticipates he will eventually return to the team in 2020. It is the second ACL tear Riley has experienced, however, his previous injury was to the right knee.

Riley caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State in 2018 and he was expected to see a more significant role in the offense this season. Now, those plans will be on hold for next season.

