Colorado to make Folsom Field plastic straw (and cup) free by 2020

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
Colorado’s athletics department is about to make a lot of people mad for reasons they can’t adequately explain.

CU announced Tuesday that, beginning on Saturday, it will replace plastic drinking cups with Ball Corporation’s “infinitely recyclable aluminum cup,” starting with this Saturday’s game against No. 25 Nebraska.

Colorado says it will be the first athletics department in the country to provide aluminum cups to fans and says it will be plastic-free in all sports venues by 2020.

“As an Athletic Department and university, we are proud of all we have done thus far and will continue to do in reducing our carbon footprint,” Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Ball on this important project. Being conscious of the environment is not only the right thing to do, it sets an example for our fans and everyone else watching that they should make sustainable choices, too.”

Colorado became the first college sports program in America to implement a “zero waste program” at all sports venues, doing so back in 2008, and in 2016 was the only college athletics department to join the United Nation Sports for Climate Action Framework.

According to Ball’s research, which was most certainly used as part of the corporation’s sales pitch to CU, “67 percent of U.S. consumers say they will visit a venue more often if they use aluminum cups instead of plastic and that 78 percent of consumers expect beverage brands to use environmentally friendly containers in the next five years.”

I’m not sure how that can possibly be true, but the university’s release noted that 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today and, equally important, the aluminum cups look pretty darn cool.

Stanford LT Walker Little to miss a month with dislocated knee

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
Stanford left tackle Walker Little will miss the next month recuperating from a dislocated knee suffered in the No. 23 Cardinal’s 17-7 win over NorthwesternDavid Shaw announced Tuesday.

The Houston native was a First Team All-Pac-12 performer as a sophomore in 2018 and entered 2019 with All-America and Outland Trophy aspirations.

The bad news doesn’t end there, though. Stanford also announced quarterback KJ Costello is questionable this weekend after taking a blow to the head in the first half of Saturday’s contest.

Shaw said it will likely be a Thursday or Friday decision on Costello. If he cannot play, the Cardinal will turn to Davis Mills; he was 7-of-14 for 81 yards in Costello’s stead on Saturday.

Stanford visits USC on Saturday night (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

 

Oklahoma State could be without LB Calvin Bundage (back) another game

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Because of a back issue, Calvin Bundage didn’t travel with the rest of his Oklahoma State teammates for the Week 1 opener in Corvallis against Oregon State.  Whether the linebacker takes the field for the home opener against McNeese State remains to be seen as well

“It just depends on how he’s feeling,” head coach Mike Gundy said according to The Oklahoman. “He’s got a back issue, and they’re hard to determine. Sometimes, guys come back quick and sometimes they don’t. It doesn’t require surgery. It’s in pain-tolerance mode, and those things are hard to measure.”

With the opponent being an FCS foe, the Cowboys could very well err on the side of caution and keep Bundage sidelined regardless.  OSU faces Tulsa on the road Sept. 14, then travels to Austin the following weekend for the Big 12 opener against Texas.

The past two seasons, Bundage started a combined 20 games.  11 of those starts came this past season, while injury issues sidelined him for the other two games.

Because of the injuries this summer, Bundage had been listed as a backup to starter Malcolm Rodriguez.  Rodriguez started the opener in pace of Bundage.

Continuity reigns in latest AP Top 25 release

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
As we noted earlier, the vast majority of the preseason Top 25 held serve on opening weekend. So, not surprisingly, there was minimal change in the latest media Top 25.

As was the case with its preseason poll, the Associated Press‘ new Top 25 sees Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan sitting in spots 1-7, respectively.  The Tigers actually picked up a pair of first-place votes and now sit at 54, while the Crimson Tide dropped a pair and are at eight.

Alabama, incidentally, sits in the Top Five of the AP rankings for the 56th straight week, breaking a tie it had been in with Miami (2000-03) for the longest such streak in poll history.  The last time the Tide was ranked outside of the Top Five was Nov. 1, 2015.

As also was the case in the USA Today coaches’ poll released earlier this afternoon, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 8 and Texas one spot to No. 9.  Unlike the coaches, the media pushed Florida from inside the Top 10 at No. 8 to outside at No. 11 coming off an uninspiring win over Miami.

Replacing UF in the Top 10 is Auburn, which made the biggest jump up of the week as they climbed from No. 16 to No. 10 thanks to its win over then-No. 11 Oregon.  Conversely, the Ducks fells five spots to No. 16.  Iowa State, with a narrow three-overtime win over an FCS foe in the opener, tumbled four spots but still (narrowly) remained in the rankings at No. 25.

A total of two schools moved up two spots in the Top 25 — Wisconsin (No. 19 to No. 17), Stanford (No. 25 to No. 23).  All told, 10 schools remained in the same spot as a week ago, with another nine only moving up or down one spot.

Boise State is the only team to enter the rankings this week (No. 24) even as no teams dropped out as ISU and Nebraska are tied for that 25th and final spot.

1. Clemson (54) (No. 1 previously)
2. Alabama (8) (No. 2)
3. Georgia (No. 3)
4. Oklahoma (No. 4)
5. Ohio State (No. 5)
6. LSU (No. 6)
7. Michigan (No. 7)
8. Notre Dame (No. 9)
9. Texas (No. 10)
10. Auburn (No. 16)
11. Florida (No. 8)
12. Texas A&M (No. 12)
13. Utah (No. 14)
14. Washington (No. 13)
15. Penn State (No. 15)
16. Oregon (No. 11)
17. Wisconsin (No. 19)
18. UCF (No. 17)
19. Michigan State (No. 18)
20. Iowa (No. 20)
21. Syracuse (No. 22)
22. Washington State (No. 23)
23. Stanford (No. 25)
24. Boise State (unranked)
T-25. Iowa State (No. 21)
T-25. Nebraska (No. 24)

Oregon takes biggest tumble in latest Coaches’ Top 25 poll

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The lone upset involving a ranked team has proven costly for the school on the wrong end of the final score — well, as costly as it can be for a poll that’s essentially meaningless.

Oregon entered Week 1 ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ Top 25.  Following its loss to No. 16 Auburn, the Ducks tumbled all the way down No. 18 in the latest coaches’ poll released Tuesday afternoon.

As for the Tigers, they jumped three spots to No. 13, the biggest upward move of the week for teams that were ranked in the previous poll.

The top seven spots remained unchanged, with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan still ranked Nos. 1-7. Clemson with 58 and Alabama with six were the only teams to claim first-place votes.

Notre Dame and Texas moved up one spot each to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.  Coming off an uninspiring four-point win over unranked Miami, Florida dropped two places to No. 10.

Two schools made their 2019 debuts in the coaches’ poll — Boise State at No. 24 and Nebraska at No. 25.  Iowa State (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) both dropped from the rankings, the former after a three-overtime win over an FCS school and the latter following a loss to No. 23 Stanford.

UCF at No. 17, the same place they were entering the weekend, is the second of two non-Power Five schools in the Top 25.