Oregon takes biggest tumble in latest Coaches’ Top 25 poll

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The lone upset involving a ranked team has proven costly for the school on the wrong end of the final score — well, as costly as it can be for a poll that’s essentially meaningless.

Oregon entered Week 1 ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ Top 25.  Following its loss to No. 16 Auburn, the Ducks tumbled all the way down No. 18 in the latest coaches’ poll released Tuesday afternoon.

As for the Tigers, they jumped three spots to No. 13, the biggest upward move of the week for teams that were ranked in the previous poll.

The top seven spots remained unchanged, with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan still ranked Nos. 1-7. Clemson with 58 and Alabama with six were the only teams to claim first-place votes.

Notre Dame and Texas moved up one spot each to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.  Coming off an uninspiring four-point win over unranked Miami, Florida dropped two places to No. 10.

Two schools made their 2019 debuts in the coaches’ poll — Boise State at No. 24 and Nebraska at No. 25.  Iowa State (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) both dropped from the rankings, the former after a three-overtime win over an FCS school and the latter following a loss to No. 23 Stanford.

UCF at No. 17, the same place they were entering the weekend, is the second of two non-Power Five schools in the Top 25.


Continuity reigns in latest AP Top 25 release

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
As we noted earlier, the vast majority of the preseason Top 25 held serve on opening weekend. So, not surprisingly, there was minimal change in the latest media Top 25.

As was the case with its preseason poll, the Associated Press‘ new Top 25 sees Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan sitting in spots 1-7, respectively.  The Tigers actually picked up a pair of first-place votes and now sit at 54, while the Crimson Tide dropped a pair and are at eight.

Alabama, incidentally, sits in the Top Five of the AP rankings for the 56th straight week, breaking a tie it had been in with Miami (2000-03) for the longest such streak in poll history.  The last time the Tide was ranked outside of the Top Five was Nov. 1, 2015.

As also was the case in the USA Today coaches’ poll released earlier this afternoon, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 8 and Texas one spot to No. 9.  Unlike the coaches, the media pushed Florida from inside the Top 10 at No. 8 to outside at No. 11 coming off an uninspiring loss to Miami.

Replacing UF in the Top 10 is Auburn, which made the biggest jump up of the week as they climbed from No. 16 to No. 10 thanks to its win over then-No. 11 Oregon.  Conversely, the Ducks fells five spots to No. 16.  Iowa State, with a narrow three-overtime win over an FCS foe in the opener, tumbled four spots but still (narrowly) remained in the rankings at No. 25.

A total of two schools moved up two spots in the Top 25 — Wisconsin (No. 19 to No. 17), Stanford (No. 25 to No. 23).  All told, 10 schools remained in the same spot as a week ago, with another nine only moving up or down one spot.

Boise State is the only team to enter the rankings this week (No. 24) even as no teams dropped out as ISU and Nebraska are tied for that 25th and final spot.

1. Clemson (54) (No. 1 previously)
2. Alabama (8) (No. 2)
3. Georgia (No. 3)
4. Oklahoma (No. 4)
5. Ohio State (No. 5)
6. LSU (No. 6)
7. Michigan (No. 7)
8. Notre Dame (No. 9)
9. Texas (No. 10)
10. Auburn (No. 16)
11. Florida (No. 8)
12. Texas A&M (No. 12)
13. Utah (No. 14)
14. Washington (No. 13)
15. Penn State (No. 15)
16. Oregon (No. 11)
17. Wisconsin (No. 19)
18. UCF (No. 17)
19. Michigan State (No. 18)
20. Iowa (No. 20)
21. Syracuse (No. 22)
22. Washington State (No. 23)
23. Stanford (No. 25)
24. Boise State (unranked)
T-25. Iowa State (No. 21)
T-25. Nebraska (No. 24)

First-year head coaches (barely) finished above .500 in 2019 debuts

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
For those FBS schools that made changes at the top of its program last year and on into early 2019, the results, at least for the opening weekends of the college football season, were decidedly mixed.

Entering Weeks 0/1, a total of 26 head coaches were in their first games (two coaching a second first game) with their respective schools. Of those 26, 15 won their opening matchups while *uses fingers to do the math, takes off shoes when fingers run out* 11 dropped their openers.

Seven of the head coaches new to their current schools — Akron (Illinois), East Carolina (NC State), Houston (Oklahoma), Liberty (Syracuse), Texas State (Texas A&M), UMass (Rutgers) and Utah State (Wake Forest) — led off with Power Five opponents; not surprisingly, all seven of those ended up exiting Week 1 with a loss.  Exactly half of the 26 kicked off against FCS schools, and just one, Western Kentucky to Central Arkansas, failed to come away with a win.

At the other end was Louisville and North Carolina leading off with matchups against Power Five foes, Notre Dame for the former and South Carolina the latter.  The Cardinals extended their nation’s-worst losing streak to 10 in a row while the Tar Heels got past the Gamecocks in Mack Brown‘s return to Chapel Hill.

Oh, and there was Hugh Freeze‘s official return to coaching from a hospital bed up in the coaches’ box in Liberty’s loss to Syracuse.

WIN (15)
Eliah Drinkwitz, Appalachian State (beat East Tennessee State, 42-7)
Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green (Morgan State, 46-3)
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan (Albany, 38-21)
Brad Lambert, Charlotte (Gardner-Webb, 49-28)
Mel Tucker, Colorado (Colorado State, 52-31)
Les Miles, Kansas (Indiana State, 24-17)
Chris Klieman, Kansas State (Nicholls, 49-14)
Mike Locksley, Maryland (Howard, 79-0)
Mack Brown, North Carolina (South Carolina, 24-20)
Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois (Illinois State, 24-10)
Ryan Day, Ohio State (FAU, 45-21)
Rod Carey, Temple (Bucknell, 56-12)
Chip Lindsey, Troy (Campbell, 43-14)
Matt Wells, Texas Tech (Montana State, 45-10)
Neal Brown, West Virginia (James Madison, 20-13)

LOSS (11)
Tom Arth, Akron (lost to Illinois, 42-3)
Mike Houston, East Carolina (NC State, 34-6)
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (Clemson, 52-14)
Dana Holgorsen, Houston (Oklahoma, 49-31)
Hugh Freeze, Liberty (Syracuse, 24-0)
Scott Satterfield, Louisville (Notre Dame, 35-17)
Manny Diaz, Miami (Florida, 24-20)
Jake Spavital, Texas State (Texas A&M, 41-7)
Walt Bell, UMass (Rutgers 48-21)
Gary Andersen, Utah State (Wake Forest, 38-35)
Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky (Central Arkansas, 35-28)

South Carolina confirms QB Jake Bentley (foot) out at least 4-8 weeks

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
For the foreseeable future, it’s officially Ryan Hilinski‘s offense.

Reports surfaced Monday that starting quarterback Jake Bentley suffered some type of foot injury in South Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina that could sideline him for upwards of six weeks.  Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Bentley has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his mid-foot.

At the moment, Bentley will be sidelined for 4-8 weeks.  If surgery is required, it’d knock the senior out for the remainder of the season.

To add insult to literal injury, Muschamp believes the injury occurred on the game’s final play, a sack on a play that began on UNC’s 47-yard line.

Bentley, who started 33 of the last 34 games under center for the Gamecocks, will be replaced in the starting lineup by the true freshman Hilinski.  A four-star member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, Hilinski has yet to throw a pass at the collegiate level.

Hilinski, whose brother, Tyler Hilinski, was Washington State’s starting quarterback before taking his own life in January of 2017, will make his first career start this coming Saturday against FCS Charleston Southern.  The following weekend, USC will play host to second-ranked Alabama.

Willie Taggart questions Florida State’s hydration in come-from-ahead loss to Boise State

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Team A lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Florida.  Team B lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Idaho.  Which team would you think hydration and cramping from the heat would be an issue for during a late-August game played during the afternoon in Tallahassee?

Yeah, the Willie Taggart era is chugging along just fine, thank you very much.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first half of Saturday’s opener, Florida State held a seemingly comfortable 31-13 lead on Boise State at Doak Campbell Stadium.  Over the next 33 minutes or so, the Broncos scored 23 unanswered points to claim a 36-31 win over the stunned Seminoles.

On his radio show Monday, Taggart pointed a figure in the general direction of his squad’s hydration, or lack thereof, as a contributing factor in the come-from-ahead loss.  From the Tallahassee Democrat:

I think after going through last weekend and seeing our guys going down and cramping, one thing we talked about with our medical staff is our guys got to hydrate.

“That can’t be on Friday, that can’t be on Thursday, they need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can’t leave it up to our players just to do it. We’ve got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves.

“I don’t know if we did a good job of that last weekend. One of those situations where you live and learn, and we’ll make sure that we help our guys when it comes to that.

But wait, there’s more as one of FSU’s starting offensive linemen questioned the team’s conditioning entering the non-conference matchup.

Conditioning wasn’t our strong suit,” Baveon Johnson bluntly stated. “That’s what we plan to work. We plan to improve this week.

“No, we weren’t prepared. I wasn’t prepared, we all weren’t prepared. We need to get better… I feel like it was just conditioning overall. That’s what we need to get better at.”

Boise State possessed the ball for just over 40 minutes in the win and ran 106 plays, with the Seminoles running just 60.

In Taggart’s first season in 2018, FSU saw its bowl appearance streak snapped at 36 straight.  In 13 games with the Seminoles, Taggart now sports a 5-8 record.