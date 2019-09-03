Oregon takes biggest tumble in latest Coaches’ Top 25 poll

The lone upset involving a ranked team has proven costly for the school on the wrong end of the final score — well, as costly as it can be for a poll that’s essentially meaningless.
Oregon entered Week 1 ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ Top 25. Following its loss to No. 16 Auburn, the Ducks tumbled all the way down No. 18 in the latest coaches’ poll released Tuesday afternoon.
As for the Tigers, they jumped three spots to No. 13, the biggest upward move of the week for teams that were ranked in the previous poll.
The top seven spots remained unchanged, with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan still ranked Nos. 1-7. Clemson with 58 and Alabama with six were the only teams to claim first-place votes.
Notre Dame and Texas moved up one spot each to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Coming off an uninspiring four-point win over unranked Miami, Florida dropped two places to No. 10.
Two schools made their 2019 debuts in the coaches’ poll — Boise State at No. 24 and Nebraska at No. 25. Iowa State (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) both dropped from the rankings, the former after a three-overtime win over an FCS school and the latter following a loss to No. 23 Stanford.
UCF at No. 17, the same place they were entering the weekend, is the second of two non-Power Five schools in the Top 25.