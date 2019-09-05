Multiple traffic warrants lead to Oklahoma DB Chanse Sylvie’s arrest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yet again, a college football player is in legal hot water simply because he failed to take care of his off-field business.

According to The Oklahoman, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested early Monday morning because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.

At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.

An OU official stated that the football program is aware of the development and “is handling the issue internally.”

Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.