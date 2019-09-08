Kentucky confirms QB Terry Wilson done for 2019 after left knee injury

Mark Stoops may have known late in Kentucky’s win over Eastern Michigan that he had lost his quarterback for the season but it became officially official on Sunday evening.

The Wildcats confirmed the tough news that starting quarterback Terry Wilson is done for the rest of the season after tearing his patellar tendon in his left knee on Saturday, requiring surgery and a long recovery stint.

“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” Stoops said in a statement. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”

Wilson had thrown for 360 yards and two touchdowns during roughly seven quarters worth of work this year at UK. He departs with a 12-3 mark as a starter for the Wildcats dating back to the opener in 2018, leading the team to double-digit wins while throwing for nearly 1,900 yards and 11 scores.

In his place, it seems like the team is fully in Sawyer Smith’s hands. The Troy transfer knows a thing or two about taking over for an injured starter at least, having done the same with the Trojans by starting the last seven games of 2018. He threw for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns (six interceptions) with the Sun Belt power before transferring to Lexington this offseason.