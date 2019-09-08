LSU moves into top three of FWAA/NFF Super 16 poll after beating Texas

With opening week and Labor Day action out of the way, the weekly cadence of a college football weekend can commence. And by that we mean all of the polls getting released on Sunday after a jam-packed day of action on Saturday.

One of the first of the polls to rear its head on Sunday afternoon was the FWAA/National Football Foundation Super 16. As was expected, LSU received a lot of love, moving up to No. 3 overall (from No. 6 the week prior) and garnering three first place votes.

The SEC actually occupies slots 2-4 in the poll and have five of the 16 teams overall. The Big Ten has four, the Pac-12/Big 12 two each followed by No. 1 Clemson carrying the banner for the ACC alone.

It should be noted that three writers (Kevin McGuire, Zach Barnett and Bryan Fischer) here at CFTalk have weekly votes in the Super 16 poll. Without further ado, here’s the full rankings heading into Week 3:

Clemson (38 first place votes) Alabama (4) LSU (3) Georgia (1) Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Auburn Florida Michigan Utah Texas Wisconsin Penn State Oregon Texas A&M

Among the movers and shakers: Washington dropped out after their late night loss to Cal and Oregon returned after beating Nevada. Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M all predictably dropped given that two of them suffered losses and the Wolverines came ever so close to doing so as well.