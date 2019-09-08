LSU moves into top three of FWAA/NFF Super 16 poll after beating Texas

With opening week and Labor Day action out of the way, the weekly cadence of a college football weekend can commence. And by that we mean all of the polls getting released on Sunday after a jam-packed day of action on Saturday.
One of the first of the polls to rear its head on Sunday afternoon was the FWAA/National Football Foundation Super 16. As was expected, LSU received a lot of love, moving up to No. 3 overall (from No. 6 the week prior) and garnering three first place votes.
The SEC actually occupies slots 2-4 in the poll and have five of the 16 teams overall. The Big Ten has four, the Pac-12/Big 12 two each followed by No. 1 Clemson carrying the banner for the ACC alone.
It should be noted that three writers (Kevin McGuire, Zach Barnett and Bryan Fischer) here at CFTalk have weekly votes in the Super 16 poll. Without further ado, here’s the full rankings heading into Week 3:
- Clemson (38 first place votes)
- Alabama (4)
- LSU (3)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Florida
- Michigan
- Utah
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
Among the movers and shakers: Washington dropped out after their late night loss to Cal and Oregon returned after beating Nevada. Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M all predictably dropped given that two of them suffered losses and the Wolverines came ever so close to doing so as well.
The latest AP Top 25 is out and wouldn’t you know it, there’s a lot of SEC teams near the top.
Clemson remained No. 1 in the weekly poll after beating new No. 16 Texas A&M but the SEC occupied the following three spots — and half of the top 10 overall — going into Week 3.
Here’s the full AP Top 25:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Florida
- Michigan
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Maryland
- Boise State
- Washington
- USC
- Virginia
Among the notable entries to the Top 25? Look no further than No. 21 Maryland, which is ranked for the first time since 2013 after destroying Syracuse. Also joining the fray are No. 24 USC after their blowout of Stanford and No. 25 Virginia.
Nebraska, Iowa State, Stanford and Syracuse all dropped out though the Cyclones were off prior to their big game against rival Iowa this week.
Some of the biggest movers included No. 4 LSU moving up into the top four after beating now No. 12 Texas, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Florida jumping a pair of spots, Michigan dropping from No. 7 to No. 10 and Wisconsin going from No. 17 to No. 14.
Lost amid the typical craziness of a college football Saturday was some very bad news out of Lexington.
Kentucky beat Eastern Michigan 38-17 but the most significant action in the game came in the third quarter when Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson was brought down by a nasty horsecollar tackle and needed to be carted off the field.
It goes without saying that a QB getting taken off in that manner is not a great sign and it was made even worse by what TV cameras caught Mark Stoops saying to EMU head coach Chris Creighton after the game:
The ‘My guy’ that Stoops is referring to is no doubt Wilson, whose precise injury hasn’t been announced but was serious enough to get a full MRI work up on Sunday.
Backup Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy, appears to be the guy going forward and played the rest of the game against the Eagles. He threw two touchdowns on nine attempts in place of Wilson and that passing while UK was up big was the reason Stoops apologized to a fellow member of the coaching community in the first place.
Needless to say, the loss of Wilson is a blow after he led the team to a banner 10-3 season in 2018 and threw for 1,889 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight picks.
Smith won’t have any time to ease into the starting role no matter how long Wilson is out as Kentucky hosts No. 11 Florida next and then travels to Mississippi State and South Carolina the rest of September.
Ah yes, the time-honored and always-embarrassing loser’s lament.
Nebraska entered Week 2 as a four-point favorite over Colorado at Folsom Field in what turned out to be a de facto home game for the Cornhuskers…
.. and NU played the role as such early on, rolling to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first half. After that, however, the Cornhuskers were outscored 31-14 the remainder of regulation; after that, they were outscored 3-0 in extra time as the Buffaloes came away with a come-from-way-behind 34-31 win in overtime.
In the postgame locker room after the disappointing defeat, one Nebraska senior decided to bust out the trusty ol’ “we were better than them regardless of what the scoreboard said” card in an attempt to publicly assuage his personal anguish.
“Honestly, it was back-and-forth,” safety Mohamed Barry said according to the Denver Post. “I felt like the first half, I thought it was over with. I thought we were about to (beat) them, it was about to be a blowout. And that’s what it should’ve been. We had them. We were better than that team. In that second half, we didn’t finish and we have to finish.”
So, with that moral victory, Nebraska is now 2-0 heading into its Week 3 matchup with Northern Illinois in Lincoln. So the Cornhuskers have that going for them. Which is nice.
Throughout the offseason, it was thought there was a chance, slim as it was, that the most popular college football pregame show in the country would make an appearance ahead of the game that decides the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Thanks to one ACC school spitting the bed in Week 2, though, that slim chance has officially become a reality.
Entering Week 2, it was almost a foregone conclusion that No. 21 Syracuse would take care of business against unranked Maryland. With No. 1 Clemson next up for the Orange, the standard line of thinking was that ESPN‘s College GameDay Show would set up shop at The
Carrier Dome for that Week 3 matchup.
Instead, Syracuse got woodshedded in an embarrassing loss to Maryland.
So, instead of Syracuse, GameDay is headed to Ames, for the first time ever, for the Iowa-Iowa State in-state grudge match.
Entering Week 2, Iowa was ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 while Iowa State was tied with Nebraska at No. 25. Iowa had little issue taking care of business against Rutgers — they won 30-0 — while Iowa State was on its first bye week of the 2019 regular season.
And, for those keeping score at home, the Hawkeyes have won four straight in the rivalry and five of the last six, with the Cyclones’ lone victory in that span coming in 2014. Overall, Iowa leads the series 44-22.