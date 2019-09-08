SEC makes up half of the top 10 in latest AP Poll; Michigan drops to No. 10

The latest AP Top 25 is out and wouldn’t you know it, there’s a lot of SEC teams near the top.

Clemson remained No. 1 in the weekly poll after beating new No. 16 Texas A&M but the SEC occupied the following three spots — and half of the top 10 overall — going into Week 3.

Here’s the full AP Top 25:

Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Auburn Florida Michigan Utah Texas Penn State Wisconsin Oregon Texas A&M UCF Michigan State Iowa Washington State Maryland Boise State Washington USC Virginia

Among the notable entries to the Top 25? Look no further than No. 21 Maryland, which is ranked for the first time since 2013 after destroying Syracuse. Also joining the fray are No. 24 USC after their blowout of Stanford and No. 25 Virginia.

Nebraska, Iowa State, Stanford and Syracuse all dropped out though the Cyclones were off prior to their big game against rival Iowa this week.

Some of the biggest movers included No. 4 LSU moving up into the top four after beating now No. 12 Texas, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Florida jumping a pair of spots, Michigan dropping from No. 7 to No. 10 and Wisconsin going from No. 17 to No. 14.