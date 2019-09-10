Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens ‘day-to-day’ for K-State game

Whether Mississippi State will have its starting quarterback for its third non-conference game of the season remains up in the air, but there appears to be some level of optimism as to his Week 3 availability.

Tommy Stevens, who transferred to MSU from Penn State this offseason and won the starting job coming out of summer camp, sustained what was only described as a lower-body injury at the end of the first half of the Week 2 win over Southern Miss. The injury sidelined Stevens for the remainder of that game.

With a home date against Kansas State on tap Saturday afternoon, Stevens is officially listed as day-to-day and his status will be determined the closer they get to kickoff.

“He came through [Sunday] and got treatment. He’s going to get more [treatment Monday] on the players’ off day,” head coach Joe Moorehead said according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “We’re going to see where it goes as the week progresses.”

In his first two starts for the Bulldogs, Stevens has completed 29-of-40 passes (72.5%) for 341 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also accounted for 37 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

If Stevens is unable to go, true freshman Garrett Shrader could get the start. Additionally, Keytaon Thompson, who entered his name into the transfer portal after losing out on the starting job to Stevens only to return to the team less than two weeks later, would be another possibility as well.