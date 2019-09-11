Clemson transfer now at Oklahoma retires from football

For the second time in a month, a current FBS head coach is crediting medical personnel for saving their life.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, although not well enough to make the trip back to South Bend for the Week 3 game against Notre Dame.

As of yet, neither the coach nor the football program has described specifically what health event triggered the series of events that have transpired over the past week and a half. Tuesday, Davie indicated that, whatever the specific issue, it was very serious and very much life-threatening.

“I’m not being too dramatic by saying they saved my life and my family will forever be appreciative,” Davie was quoted as saying by the Associated Press when discussing those who tended to him in the hours after the “serious medical incident.” Davie went on to add that “there’s no permanent damage and I will be able to go on to live a nice, healthy life.”

A timetable for Davie’s return to the sidelines has not yet been determined.

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was also the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.

Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.

With Davie out, offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach and be in charge of game management.