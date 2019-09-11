Oklahoma State mega-booster T. Boone Pickens dies at 91

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you haven’t noticed — and judging by the traffic numbers you probably haven’t — there’s a new weekly feature that we’re running at CFT that offers up a quick-hit look at the upcoming weekend of college football. In the most recent “CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 2,” we added a new facet to the preview piece — Bold Predictions.

The concept is simple: the four of us — Bryan, Zach, Kevin and myself — pull something out of our backsides, throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks. Simple, right?

In this post, we’ll take a look back at each of the Bold Predictions for the last weekend and see exactly how, for better or worse, we all fared.

With that, let’s bring out the microscope and take a peek

BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): Arkansas (+6½) upsets Ole Miss for their first SEC win in 679 days. The Razorbacks were uninspiring — to say the least — in their opener against Portland State, but they move to 2-0 with a last-minute win at the Rebels as Chad Morris breaks through and Matt Luke‘s hot seat turns to lava.

THE VERDICT: Bryan, Bryan, Bryan.

Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 17. The Razorbacks’ SEC losing streak now sits at 12 straight.

ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Tennessee drops to 0-2. The Vols didn’t lose to Georgia State because they were dehydrated, a la Florida State. They lost because Georgia State was a better football team. BYU is, too.

THE VERDICT: BYU 29, Tennessee 26, in overtime. In Knoxville.

Nailed it. Damn you Excellent work, sir.

KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): There is a lot of speculation that Army and Cincinnati will give Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, some good battles. I don’t see it happening. After some slow starts in the first quarter, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines romp at home this week.

THE VERDICT: Not, bad, Mr. McGuire. You hit .500 on this one.

Ohio State easily handled Cincinnati in Columbus, with the Buckeyes building up a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-0 whitewashing of the Bearcats that extended OSU’s streak of wins over in-state opponents to 42 in a row.

On the other hand, Army was the better team that Saturday afternoon — come at me, U-M bros — in The Big House but fell to Michigan in double overtime.

JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): Joe Burrow set a school record with five touchdown passes in the season opener a week ago; that benchmark will last exactly seven days as Burrow will break his own record by tossing six in LSU’s win over Texas in what will be an unexpectedly high-scoring affair.

THE VERDICT: Burrow threw “just” four touchdowns, so that was off the mark. Conversely, the over/under entering this game was 55 points; LSU dropped Texas 45-38 in a shootout, so consider that part nailed.

Take that, Zach.

One final note: There is also a category within the Cheat Sheet titled “Best/Worst Wagers of Week 2.” This past week, I wrote the following:

BEST: Cal (+14) at Washington. I’m taking Cal’s defense and running with the points as Washington’s offense is still a work in progress after losing the school’s all-time leading passer, rusher.

Final score? Cal 20, Washington 19.