Getty Images

Suspended Florida State punter being investigated in August DUI case

By John TaylorSep 12, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Florida State’s primary punter the last three years, Logan Tyler, maintained that job for the season-opening, come-from-ahead loss to Boise State. However, he was suspended for the Week 2 win over Louisiana-Monroe and, on Wednesday, Willie Taggart confirmed that the suspension will continue indefinitely because of what he described as unspecified violations of team rules.

The Tallahassee Democrat subsequently reported that Tyler is under investigation for a case involving a suspected DUI back in August. The Democrat obtained a copy of the police report connected to the incident:

Tallahassee police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at 2:08 a.m. where a man was found unresponsive. The report says EMS officials were unsure if the victim was unresponsive “due to a possible injury or due to his level of intoxication.”

He was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in an ambulance following the crash. He became responsive during the ambulance ride, but was not coherent.

No serious injuries were noted, but the police report said he had a swollen left eye and abrasions to his face.

Including one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record.

With Tyler sidelined, walk-on Tommy Martin averaged 42.8 yards per punt in Week 2.

Nick Saban says highest-rated 2019 signee serving suspension ‘has kind of disappeared’

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
10 Comments

At the very least, this was a somewhat curious way to answer what appeared to be an innocuous question seeking an update.

Last week, touted 2019 signee Antonio Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for the Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State.  This week, the defensive lineman has not participated in any of the three practices — he’s permitted to practice even as he’s under suspension — as Alabama prepares for the SEC opener against South Carolina in Columbia this weekend.

Wednesday, Nick Saban was asked if he had an update on Alfano’s status. “Not really,” the head coach responded, cryptically adding, “[h]e’s kind of disappeared a little bit.”

Immediately after that, Saban launched into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.  From al.com:

I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all mistakes. I make mistakes. Probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do. But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decisions that you make after you make a mistake. So hopefully this will be a learning experience for all the guys on our team.

As it stands right now, Alfano is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team.  Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.

Willie Taggart reportedly adds Jim Leavitt to Florida State staff as defensive analyst

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
3 Comments

In the first two games of the 2019 season, Florida State’s defense has allowed a combined 54 second-half points in a 1-1 start.  In a very related move, Willie Taggart has turned to a familiar face to help turn those staggering numbers around.

According to The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, Taggart is adding Jim Leavitt to his extended FSU football staff.  Specifically, Leavitt will take on a defensive analyst role with the Seminoles.

Leavitt served as Taggart’s defensive coordinator during the latter’s lone season as the head football coach at Oregon in 2017.  He remained for one season after Mario Cristobal took over for Taggart before being ousted in February of this year.

The head coach at South Florida from 1997-2009, Leavitt’s unceremonious exit from the Bulls was the start of a five-year sabbatical from coaching.  In February of 2015, Leavitt was named the defensive coordinator at Colorado and spent two seasons with the Buffaloes before leaving for the Ducks.

Former four-star West Virginia WR signee lands at Memphis

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2019, 6:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

After an extended sabbatical, Steven Smothers is back at the FBS level.

As first noted by the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Smothers is now listed as a member of the Memphis football team and appears on the official roster. Head coach Mike Norvell subsequently stated that the wide receiver will not be eligible to play for the Tigers this season.

Smothers will, however, be permitted to practice with his new teammates.  It’s believed next season will be his final year of eligibility.

A four-star member of West Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class, Smothers was rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Maryland. After redshirting as a true freshman, Smothers left WVU due to academics prior to the following season.

This past season, after stops at/commitments to two other junior college programs, Smothers played for Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College.

Troy lets Nick Saban know they would still like to play Alabama

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
2 Comments

Alabama head coach Nick Saban went on a familiar rant about Alabama’s schedule after last weekend’s blowout victory over New Mexico State. Although Alabama has pioneered the art of playing a good (or at least an above-average) opponent form a power conference on a neutral field and are about to embark on some fun home-and-home series in the coming years, sometimes Alabama gets picked on for some of the lesser opponents they face on the football field (as do many other power conference programs).

After drubbing New Mexico State by 52 points in Week 2, Saban was asked after the game how playing a team like New Mexico State helps prepare his team for the SEC schedule.

“We’re playing the best teams that we can get to play us,” replied Saban in his signature style anytime someone challenges him on the schedule. Saban then asked the reporter to “start calling around and see you can get somebody else to play us?”

“We’ll play anybody you can get to play us,” Saban proclaimed.

Anybody, you say? While many teams may shy away from facing Alabama, there is one school in the same state ready and willing to reserve a date. It’s Troy.

Troy has never faced Alabama or Auburn. They are not alone in being snubbed by Alabama and Auburn. Alabama has not played an in-state opponent in non-conference play since 1944. Auburn has been a bit more open to in-state opponents in recent years, but not quite to the degree where a team like Troy enters the mix. Auburn will host Samford later this season and hosted Alabama State in 2018, Alabama A&M in 2017, and Jacksonville State in 2015. Auburn played Samford previously in 2014. These have all been games against FCS opponents, while schools like Troy, UAB, and South Alabama can’t get a call back.

“I think we have a very good model that’s worked well for us and I don’t see that changing,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said at the SEC meetings in 2017.

Troy has made an effort to start a scheduling dialogue though, although it has come up empty for years.

“Nothing would please us more than to be able to go play,” former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney said in 2013. “Take our program and take our people to Bryant-Denny or Jordan-Hare. I think it would be good for college football. It certainly will be good for the conferences and all the schools involved, would probably make more and spend less. I don’t think either coach at either place now or before is worried about losing, maybe it will happen one day. Maybe it will happen. I hope it will. I don’t know that it will happen in my tenure.”

Well, it didn’t happen in his tenure, obviously. But it didn’t happen in Neal Brown‘s tenure either, and Chip Lindsey‘s tenure is off on the same trend with Alabama and Auburn not getting Troy on the schedule.

Saban doesn’t make the schedules, and he has said repeatedly the decisions about that are not in his hands despite his comments about his desire to play tougher schedules (credit him for that at least). But until Alabama actually will play anyone who wants to play them, maybe Saban should scale back that response a bit.