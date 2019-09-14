Getty Images

Heisman front-runner? Jalen Hurts dazzles in No. 5 Oklahoma’s destruction of UCLA

By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
PASADENA, Calif. — We’re just three weeks — some would say four — into the college football season and Jalen Hurts is doing nothing to change the notion that the Heisman Trophy is set to reside in Norman for the foreseeable future.

The Oklahoma quarterback continued his early dominance for the No. 5 Sooners on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, destroying UCLA 48-14 in a game that felt like a personal 7-on-7 session for Hurts and head coach Lincoln Riley.

The defending Big 12 champions scored on all but one of their offensive possessions with the first team offense on the field as Hurts dazzled from the opening kickoff. All told, the Alabama transfer threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added another 150 on the ground plus a trip nearly untouched to the end zone as well. The Sooners averaged double-digit yards per play for most of the night and saw wideout Charleston Rambo emerge with 113 total yards and two scores.

Eight different players caught a pass for OU and seven different players ran the ball in an all-around effort that also saw continued strides made on the defensive side of the equation for Riley’s squad.

As for the home side, things went as many predicted coming in. Though QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did look somewhat improved as a passer (201 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) compared to the team’s first two games, it was still far from enough to keep the Bruins in the game against one of the nation’s elite. Joshua Kelley failed to get much of anything running the ball (51 yards) and the contest was pretty much over before it began despite a handful of chunk plays delighting the pockets of powder blue faithful at a Rose Bowl full of crimson and cream.

Still, it was a masterclass put on by college football’s new offensive wizard against the sport’s old one in Chip Kelly, who sinks to 0-3 to begin 2019 and 3-12 overall since arriving in Westwood. While the rebuild at UCLA looks like it’s still years away from taking hold, Oklahoma appears to be picking up just where they left off last season despite replacing a No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner for the second year in a row.

IT’S OVER! Florida ends 1-game losing streak to Kentucky; Feleipe Franks injured

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 14, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT
A year after seeing their 31-game winning streak against Kentucky snapped, No. 9 Florida hopes to have started a new streak. Florida’s 29-21 victory in Lexington was all but clinched when a last-minute field goal by Kentucky narrowly missed going through the posts for a go-ahead score. But the win comes with a tough loss as Florida’s starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was carted off with an injury during the second half.

Franks suffered a serious-looking injury late in the third quarter when he was pinned between defenders on a 4th and 1. Franks was taken off the field on a cart after his entire team came out to wish him well. It looked as though Franks dislocated his ankle, and the emotion on his face coming off the field told a not-so-optimistic outlook moving forward.

With Franks injured, Kyle Trask took over at quarterback and immediately went to work. Trask completed four of his first five passes and led the Gators to a touchdown on his first series, with Lamical Perine capping the drive with an eight-yard run for the score. That touchdown meant Kentucky had to keep its foot on the gas pedal for the remaining 12 minutes. Unfortunately for Kentucky, the gas pedal wasn’t quite working anymore.

The Wildcats were forced to punt on the ensuing possession and Sawyer Smith was intercepted on their next possession. That setup Florida to take the lead with a Trask touchdown run from four yards out. The drive was given a boost when a Kentucky player was ejected for targeting. Immediately after the targeting ejection gave Kentucky 15 free yards, Trask completed a 30-yard pass to Kyle Pitts before ending the drive with the go-ahead touchdown run.

Kentucky kicker Chance Poore missed a would-be-go-ahead field goal from 35 yards out with 54 seconds to play, giving Florida the ball back with a chance to ice the game. A 76-yard run by Josh Hammond effectively did that, although Kentucky still got the ball back while trailing by eight points. But Florida’s defense made sure there would be no more scoring by Kentucky for the night.

Florida has now won 16 straight games at Kentucky. The Wildcats missed a chance to celebrate their first home win against Florida since 1986, and their first back-to-back wins against Florida since 1976-1977.

A few of players were also tossed from the game for targeting penalties. In the first quarter, Kentucky’s Yusuf Corker was ejected for a hit. Corker will be eligible play in Kentucky’s next game from the start. His teammate, T.J. Carter will have to sit the first half because he was ejected in the fourth quarter of the game for a hit on Trask (Carter’s targeting penalty led to Florida taking the 22-21 lead). Florida’s Donovan Stiner was ejected in the second half, which means he will have to miss the first half of Florida’s next game. It was the first targeting penalty this season for each player.

SEC play will continue for both teams next week. Kentucky will take to the road to face Mississippi State in a cross-division matchup. The Bulldogs took a loss at home earlier in the day against Kansas State, so they’ll be looking to bounce back from a loss. Kentucky defeated the Bulldogs last season, 28-7. Florida will remain in the SEC East to face Tennessee in Gainesville. The Vols finally got into the win column earlier in the day after dropping the first two games of the season at home.

Stunner: College GameDay headed to Athens in Week 4 for No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Georgia

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
You want to talk about an anticlimactic announcement.

Prior to the Week 3 results, there were four Week 4 matchups that would’ve potentially featured ranked teams.  Three of those were No. 11 Utah vs. No. 24 USC (Trojans lost Saturday, of course), No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 16 Texas A&M.

Despite the attractiveness of Madison, the hands-down favorite to be the host campus for ESPN‘s College GameDay show was Athens, provided No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame held serve in Week 3. Saturday’s results? Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0.  Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14.

So, with that, ESPN confirmed Saturday night that, yes, the GameDay traveling roadshow will set up shop on the UGA campus in Week 4.

According to UGA, the last time College Gameday came to Athens was Sept. 28, 2013, when No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 6 LSU 44-41.

Delayed gratification: No. 19 Iowa storms back to beat Iowa State and capture Cy-Hawk for fifth straight time

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
The waiting is the hardest part, Tom Petty told us all. Fans of Iowa and Iowa State lived it out all too well on Saturday as their annual battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy turned into an all-day affair that ended with yet another one-score classic that will have the state talking for next several years.

The Hawkeyes wound up pulling out the 18-17 victory, making big plays down the stretch in the second half to beat their rival Cyclones for the fifth time in a row. Both sides waited out two first half weather delays, spanning nearly three hours total, to cap off the thriller in wet conditions that was anything but easy for all involved.

QB Nate Stanley kept his record perfect against the school across the state, throwing for 197 yards and making several clutch passes in the second half to put his team in position to win. He did most of the heavy lifting offensively given how tough it was to run the ball (117 yards on the ground) in the hard-hitting affair. Iowa had their chances to break open the game earlier on but couldn’t quite find the end zone as they settled for a number of early field goals. Eventually Stanley found pay dirt in the third quarter by running in a keeper and helped lead the go-ahead drive midway through the fourth.

The loss was tough to handle for the home crowd in Ames, which was fired from their first appearance from ESPN’s College GameDay early in the day but never could seize momentum they had from several big plays. Wideout Deshaunte Jones scored the game’s initial touchdown off a trick play by throwing it 51-yards down the field to La'Michael Pettway. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy was solid in first start in the series (he was on the bench last year as a true freshman) and threw for 276 yards and a touchdown, with most of the action going to receiver Tarique Milton (144 of those yards and the score).

In the end though, it wasn’t enough as the offense failed to even have a chance for a game-winning drive thanks to a muffed punt in the final 90 seconds. Iowa remains on their now-five game winning streak in the series and haven’t lost in Ames since 2011’s memorable triple overtime affair. Kirk Ferentz’ squad should move up in the polls given the chaos elsewhere in college football Saturday while their rivals can wonder what-if as they move into Big 12 play.

Jalen Hurts doing Jalen Hurts things as No. 5 Oklahoma thumping UCLA at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
PASADENA, Calif. — Jalen Hurts sure is making the most of his trip to the Rose Bowl and looks well on his way to getting what predecessor once removed Baker Mayfield failed to get: a win.

No. 5 Oklahoma ran up and down the field on offense to jump out to a 34-7 lead at halftime over UCLA on a hot Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.

The predictable result — no surprise given the state of the two teams coming into the contest — doubled as a highlight factory for the Sooners’ budding Heisman Trophy candidate. Hurts was a threat with his arm (206 yards, 2 touchdowns) and legs (141 yards, 1 score), dazzling with several incredible escapes on the rare chance he felt pressure. He had an impressive 99 yards on the ground during the team’s first drive of the game alone, breaking ankles on a scramble to later set up an end zone dash off a draw.

Opposite number Dorian Thompson-Robinson was far from as prolific but did look much improved after two lackluster weeks behind center for the Bruins. He wound up throwing for 79 yards (one interception), including a nifty strike between defenders to Kyle Philips for a touchdown. The running game for Chip Kelly wasn’t mustering up much however, which would be concerning if not for the state of UCLA’s defense allowing their opponents to march down the field with regularity.

Needless to say, this game is what we all thought it would be: lopsided in favor of the team used to playing in College Football Playoff games at the historic venue in Los Angeles and not the one that calls the place home.