Kentucky leading No. 9 Florida at halftime in Lexington, 14-7

A year after ending a long losing streak against the Florida Gators, Kentucky is looking to do it again. In front of their fans at home in Lexington, Kentucky leads No. 9 Florida 14-7 at halftime.

Kentucky started the game with Sawyer Smith at quarterback in place of the injured Terry Wilson, and they have largely kept things within reason with the offensive approach. Smith ended the first half having completed 10-of-13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Smith tied the game early in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wagner. Smith later gave the Wildcats the lead with a short touchdown run at the end of an 11-play drive that covered 54 yards.

Florida scored the first points of the game on a Feleipe Franks pass to Freddie Swain midway through the first quarter. Franks has been efficient with his passing by completing 10-of-12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off once on the game’s opening possession. Fortunately, the Florida defense got the ball back three plays later when they recovered a fumble to set up Florida’s touchdown drive. Franks also lost a fumble, which led to the go-ahead score by Kentucky.

Florida had a chance to cut into the deficit in the second quarter, but a 27-yard attempt by Evan McPherson sailed wide right of the posts to keep the score a 14-7 edge for the Wildcats.

