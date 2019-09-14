Kentucky leading No. 9 Florida at halftime in Lexington, 14-7

A year after ending a long losing streak against the Florida Gators, Kentucky is looking to do it again. In front of their fans at home in Lexington, Kentucky leads No. 9 Florida 14-7 at halftime.
Kentucky started the game with Sawyer Smith at quarterback in place of the injured Terry Wilson, and they have largely kept things within reason with the offensive approach. Smith ended the first half having completed 10-of-13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Smith tied the game early in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wagner. Smith later gave the Wildcats the lead with a short touchdown run at the end of an 11-play drive that covered 54 yards.
Florida scored the first points of the game on a Feleipe Franks pass to Freddie Swain midway through the first quarter. Franks has been efficient with his passing by completing 10-of-12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off once on the game’s opening possession. Fortunately, the Florida defense got the ball back three plays later when they recovered a fumble to set up Florida’s touchdown drive. Franks also lost a fumble, which led to the go-ahead score by Kentucky.
Florida had a chance to cut into the deficit in the second quarter, but a 27-yard attempt by Evan McPherson sailed wide right of the posts to keep the score a 14-7 edge for the Wildcats.
PASADENA, Calif. — Jalen Hurts sure is making the most of his trip to the Rose Bowl and looks well on his way to getting what predecessor once removed Baker Mayfield failed to get: a win.
No. 5 Oklahoma ran up and down the field on offense to jump out to a 34-7 lead at halftime over UCLA on a hot Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.
The predictable result — no surprise given the state of the two teams coming into the contest — doubled as a highlight factory for the Sooners’ budding Heisman Trophy candidate. Hurts was a threat with his arm (206 yards, 2 touchdowns) and legs (141 yards, 1 score), dazzling with several incredible escapes on the rare chance he felt pressure. He had an impressive 99 yards on the ground during the team’s first drive of the game alone, breaking ankles on a scramble to later set up an end zone dash off a draw.
Opposite number Dorian Thompson-Robinson was far from as prolific but did look much improved after two lackluster weeks behind center for the Bruins. He wound up throwing for 79 yards (one interception), including a nifty strike between defenders to Kyle Philips for a touchdown. The running game for Chip Kelly wasn’t mustering up much however, which would be concerning if not for the state of UCLA’s defense allowing their opponents to march down the field with regularity.
Needless to say, this game is what we all thought it would be: lopsided in favor of the team used to playing in College Football Playoff games at the historic venue in Los Angeles and not the one that calls the place home.
It hasn’t been a spectacular effort from the No. 1 team in the country, and that’s the scary part.
Clemson has methodically put Syracuse in a headlock over the first half at the Carrier Dome, carrying a 17-6 lead to the locker room.
The Tigers opened the scoring with a 16-yard strike from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers, then on the next drive Lawrence scored himself on a 1-yard keeper.
Syracuse had something cooking late in the first half when consecutive swing passes to running back Moe Neal went for 50 and 17 yards, taking the ball from the Syracuse 25-yard line to the Clemson 8, but the Orange stalled from there and settled for a 25-yard Andre Szmyt field goal.
Lawrence is a workmanlike 13-of-25 for 198 yards while Travis Etienne has 40 yards on nine carries. For Syracuse, Tommy DeVito is 9-of-17 for 139 yards with minus-32 rushing yards.
Iowa State waited an extra week to play rival Iowa given the Cyclones early season off date. They waited what seemed like just as long when it came to actually playing their rival on Saturday afternoon.
The annual Cy-Hawk Trophy battle was low-lighted by two weather delays totaling some 2 hours and 55 minutes, sending fans scrambling for cover before ISU took a slim 7-6 lead into the halftime break over their in-state rivals during one of the more unique non-conference games of the young season so far.
The home side had just four offensive drives in the first half, with their first being the best by a wide margin given that it resulted in a fun bit of trickeration as wideout Deshaunte Jones showed off his arms instead of his hands in tossing a 51-yard strike down to La'Michael Pettway for the game’s only touchdown.
QB Brock Purdy, who watched from the sidelines in last year’s edition, was 12-of-13 passing for 86 yards but also fumbled late in the second quarter. Counterpart Nate Stanley (102 yards passing) wasn’t quite as efficient but was able to move down the field to get the Hawkeyes in position for two field goals as the game wore on, one on their first drive before the delays hit and then one right before the break.
The weather does appear to be moving out of the area in Ames so the second half should be a lot crisper on the field but so far the folks on both sidelines have done a lot of waiting around and not much in terms of advancing toward the end zone after the first two extra long quarters.
It takes all kinds, they say — especially when it comes to college football.
In what was an offensive effort in every sense of the negative connotation of the adjective, Arizona State was able to go into East Lansing Saturday afternoon and head back to the desert with a 10-7 win over No. 18 Michigan State. It was the ending, though, that will have people talking — and Sparty fans likely demanding changes to Mark Dantonio‘s coaching staff.
Trailing 3-0 for most of the game — so much for the offseason rearranging of the coaching chairs on the Titanic offense — an Elijah Collins‘ nine-yard touchdown run with 8:37 left in the fourth gave the Spartans a 7-3 lead. With just under a minute remaining in the game, and after freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ arm and legs got them within striking distance, the Sun Devils climbed back on top as Eno Benjamin scored from a yard out to make it 10-7.
All was not lost for MSU as, despite no timeouts, the Spartans drove the ball down to the Sun Devils’ 24-yard line and, with 11 seconds left, Matt Coghlin connected on a 42-yard field to send the game into overt… except it didn’t count as, inexplicably and inexcusably, the Spartans lined up with 12 men in the formation on the initial attempt and were penalized five yards.
With his second attempt coming from 47 yards out, Coghlin missed very badly, very wide to the left with three seconds remaining to give the Sun Devils the win. It was Coghlin’s third miss of the day.
The loss denied Dantonio the chance to become the all-time winningest coach in MSU history. Last week’s win over Western Michigan tied him with Duffy Daugherty at 109.
This was also the second consecutive season that an unranked Arizona State has taken down a ranked Michigan State.