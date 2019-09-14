Louisville starting QB Jawon Pass ruled out vs. Western Kentucky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An injury suffered in the season opener will impact Louisville in Week 3.

Jawon Pass (pictured) suffered what’s only been described as a lower-extremity injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. It wasn’t severe enough, however, to keep the starting quarterback out of the Week 2 win over Eastern Kentucky.

With Western Kentucky on tap for later this afternoon, it has now been confirmed that the injury has gotten progressively worse throughout the week and will sideline Pass for the game.

In Pass’ place, Malik Cunningham will get the start.

It's official: Jawon Pass out against WKU today. Malik Cunningham will start at QB for Cards. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) September 14, 2019

A redshirt sophomore, Cunningham will be making his fourth career starts, with the first three coming in 2018. Last season, Cunningham led the Cardinals with 497 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.

As Pass’ primary backup in 2018, Cunningham completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 473 yards, one touchdown and one interception. This year, after missing the opener because of his own injury, he’s completed his one pass attempt for 24 yards