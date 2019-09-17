‘Academic requirements’ trigger redshirt for 4-star 2019 Miami signee

One very heralded member of Miami’s most recent recruiting class has yet to see the field in 2019, and, thanks to academic issues, you won’t see him at all this season.
After picking up his first win as The U’s head football coach this past Saturday, Manny Diaz revealed that linebacker Avery Huff and defensive lineman Cameron Williams will be utilizing their redshirt years this season. Per Diaz, the two defenders will be sidelined because of what he described as “academic requirements.”
The two players will still be permitted to practice with the team
“Cam and Avery are both not going to be able to play this year due to academic requirements,” the coach said according to the Miami Herald, “so this will be their redshirt year and they’ll be good to go next year.”
A couple of years ago, the NCAA instituted an academic redshirt for those student-athletes who do “NOT meet all of the initial-eligibility standards… for competition.” As relayed by 247Sports.com:
If a college-bound student-athlete does NOT meet all of the initial-eligibility standards (core-course progression requirement, minimum 2.3 core-course grade point average (GPA)) for competition, a separate certification is completed using the 16 core courses with the best grades in the student’s academic record (no core-course progression requirement) to calculate the core-course GPA for academic redshirt purposes. This core-course GPA is paired with the student’s SAT or ACT score and assessed against the academic redshirt sliding scale (minimum 2.0 core-course GPA).
Huff was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country. Only three other signees in the Hurricanes’ 18-player class were rated higher than the Fort Lauderdale high schooler.
Williams, meanwhile, was a three-star signee.
Instead of playing against Utah State, Keegan Duncan will now play with them moving forward.
Late last month, Duncan decided to leave Boise State and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Over the weekend on Twitter, the running back announced that USU will be the elsewhere as he has decided to transfer to the Aggies.
Duncan won’t play against his former school this season — the Aggies host the Broncos in Logan — as he will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, but he’ll get to face them the following season as USU travels to Boise’s Albertsons Stadium in 2020. Beginning next season, Duncan will have four seasons of eligibility to use.
Even if it weren’t for the NCAA bylaw, Duncan wouldn’t have been able to play for the Aggies this season as he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.
A three-star member of the Broncos’ 2019 recruiting class, Duncan was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Idaho.
Another player who left the Broncos around the same time as Duncan, quarterback Kaiden Bennett, also landed at another Mountain West school as Bennett transferred to Nevada. Bennett’s decision to move on came around the time he lost out on the starting job to true freshman Hank Bachmeier.
A week after being a game-time decision against Ohio State, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix appears to be heading to a similar fate this week. Only this time, the Hoosiers are hoping to get their starting quarterback on the field this week.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen the likely plan this week will be to leave a decision on whether or not to play Penix as a game-time decision, similar to last week. Just before the Hoosiers kicked off at home against the buckeyes, Penix was ruled out for the game. Peyton Ramsey took over the offense for the game. Ramsey would likely get the starting nod if Penix is ruled out for this weekend’s game against UConn. Jack Tuttle also played for Indiana against Ohio State and could be used as well.
“I don’t foresee it, hopefully, not being a day-to-day thing the rest of the season, but at the same time, for this Saturday’s game, we definitely aren’t going to know for several more days,” Allen said to reporters on Monday. “He probably will eventually be a game-time decision with him, but I don’t expect that to keep being the case every single week.”
The nature of the injury that has sidelined Penix has not been confirmed by Allen. Penix started the first two games of the season.
As reports were swirling around about a possible injury to their starting quarterback, Texas Tech has announced Alan Bowan will be out for “several weeks” as a result of a shoulder injury. The injury occurred during Texas Tech’s road game at Arizona this past weekend.
Bowman was examined briefly on the Texas Tech sideline during a road trip to Arizona last weekend (which resulted in a loss to the Arizona Wildcats). Bowman did not miss any playing time, so news of a potentially lengthy injury comes as a bit of a surprise. Bowman was taken to the ground by a defender. No penalty was called on the play.
The Red Raiders will now likely go with Jett Duffey to lead the offense at the position. Texas Tech is off this week. While Texas Tech has not shared an expected timeline for Bowman’s return, prior rumors surrounding the injury were suggesting it could be anywhere from six to eight weeks before Bowman returns to the field.
If Bowman is out for six weeks, he would potentially miss games against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, and Kansas. If absent for eight weeks, tack on a game at West Virginia to the mix (Texas Tech has another bye week between road games at Kansas and West Virginia. That would be quite a tough stretch for Texas Tech to be without its starting quarterback, whether for six or eight weeks.
Bowman has thrown for 1,020 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season.
As if losing a game to Virginia was not bad enough for the Florida State Seminoles, head coach Willie Taggart announce don Monday linebacker Joshua Kaindoh will miss the remainder of the season. Kaindoh, a former five-star recruit and a starter for the Seminole defense, is out for the year due to a lower-body ankle injury, according to Taggart.
Kaindoh suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss at Virginia. He was carted off the field. Kaindoh has appeared in every game since his arrival at Florida State in 2017. Because he has only appeared in three games this season, he is eligible to use a redshirt season this year to preserve two more years of eligibility beginning in 2020. The NCAA modified the redshirt rule last season to allow players to save a redshirt season as long as they appear in four games or fewer during the season.
With Kaindoh out of action, that will likely lead to Florida State using Janarius Robinson on more plays, as the two had been splitting playing time this season. But depth on the defensive line has become a growing concern for Florida State, who has been dealing with all sorts of issues on defense to start the season.
Kaindoh’s season comes to an abrupt end with nine tackles and a sack.
Taggart also made note that left tackle Jauan Williams is now “week-to-week” while he bounces back from an ankle injury form Week 2, the severity of which is far less troublesome than the injury to Kaindoh.