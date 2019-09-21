Getty Images

Jacob Eason and No. 22 Washington sharp early to hold lead over BYU heading into halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 21, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Pac-12 quarterbacks are having quite the weekend so far against the state of Utah.

Following up on USC’s Matt Fink shredding the Utes on Friday night, Jacob Eason liked what he saw when dropping back against BYU in orchestrating No. 21 Washington’s 24-12 lead going into halftime of a critical non-conference test for the Huskies.

Eason was 18-of-20 for 206 yards and two strikes for touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, looking like the promised five-star many in purple and gold expected to see this season. The signal-caller completed 13 passes in a row at one point as UW’s offense showed plenty of signs of life after being clamped down in a loss to Cal at home in their last outing.

The play by Eason was needed for Chris Petersen’s squad with a ground game bottled up (56 yards rushing) for the most part without starter Salvon Ahmed playing due to injury.

The Cougars did show some resolve in the second quarter with a bit of a rally however. QB Zach Wilson threw for 159 yards against one of the best defenses on the West Coast while Rice grad transfer Emmanuel Esukpa punched it in for a short rushing touchdown to keep the team in the game.

Does BYU have another rally left in them after upending USC last weekend? Washington will have to be on their toes and keep the ball in the hands of their red hot quarterback if they want to stave off just such a comeback.

Upset in the making? Pitt leads No. 15 UCF 21-10 at halftime

By Kevin McGuireSep 21, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
After a big win against a power conference opponent last week, UCF is looking a little lost this afternoon against another power conference opponent. Pitt leads UCF 21-10 at halftime in Pittsburgh as the Knights have looked as lost on offense as they have in a few years.

It was Pitt’s defense that came out flying with energy to start the game. the Panthers drove UCF back eight yards on the game’s opening possession with terrific coverage on a pass in the backfield and a sack of UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on third down. A.J. Davis capped a touchdown drive to get the Pitt offense going on the ensuing possession. Pitt extended their lead to 14-0 with a Kenny Pickett pass to Maurice Ffrench early in the second quarter.

UCF continued to look lost on offense, as Gabriel was picked off for the second time on the ensuing possession. UCF’s defense came up with a quick three-and-out but UCF’s offense was still stuck in the mud when they got the ball back. That eld to a special teams disaster when Pitt blocked a UCF punt and Wendell Davis picked up the ball and returned it for another Pitt touchdown.

UCF did eventually get on the board for a brief sigh of relief. After recovering a Pitt fumble by Davis at the Pitt 27-yard line, Knights running back Adrian Killins Jr. reached the endzone on an 11-yard run to cut into the Pitt lead.

UCF still has some work to do in the second half if they are to keep their undefeated streak in the regular season alive. But for now, Pitt holds the edge and is looking for a terrific rebound game after their loss last week.

Auburn leading Texas A&M at the half

By Zach BarnettSep 21, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
At the half in College Station, Auburn holds a 14-3 lead over Texas A&M.

Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 75 yards in four plays, most of them coming on a 57-yard Anthony Schwartz run. Texas A&M missed a field goal on its opening drive, and Auburn pushed its lead to 14-0 before the end of the first quarter on a 6-yard toss from Joey Gatewood to John Samuel Shenker.

Seth Small‘s second field goal try got the Aggies on the board, a 33-yarder with 12:59 left in the second quarter. Jimbo Fisher used his punting game and a deft deployment of his timeout to manufacture a third Small field goal just before the half, but his 52-yard try was wide left.

As the score indicates, the Aggie offense has struggled to find its footing against Auburn’s ferocious front. Kellen Mond completed 14-of-24 passes but for just 142 yards, while A&M has been credited with 12 yards on 13 carries.

Bo Nix has thrown for just 38 yards, but the Tigers have rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries.

Texas A&M will receive to open the second half.

LSU’s Joe Burrow tosses school-record six TDs in romp over Vandy

By John TaylorSep 21, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT
Welcome to the 21st century, LSU offense.

Going back more than a decade, play at the quarterback position has kept LSU from being true players on the national stage for most of that stretch.  The under-the-radar addition this offseason of New Orleans Saints staffer Joe Brady as passing-game coordinator was expected to pay big dividends as the Tigers modernized what had been a Pony Express offense; the first three games showed just how stark of a difference was made by Brady’s addition.

In Week 4, it was more of the same as, after falling behind 7-0 early to Vanderbilt, No. 4 LSU rolled to a 66-38 win over the Commodores.  Joe Burrow, the former Ohio State quarterback who transferred to LSU last offseason, set a school record with six touchdown passes, breaking the old standard of five set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

In 17 games with the Tigers, Burrow has thrown 33 touchdowns; in the 25 games prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks threw 29.  Burrow already has 17 touchdowns in four games this season.  Unbelievably, that number is already tied for ninth in school history, and is just 11 away (with at least nine games remaining) of tying the single-season record of 28 (JaMarcus Russell, 2013, and Matt Mauck (2003).

Additionally, Burrow passed for 357 yards… in the first half alone.  Since Mettenberger’s 372 yards in a Sept. 28, 2013, loss to Georgia, just one Tiger quarterback has thrown for more than 357 yards in an entire game — Burrow’s 396 yards in the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF following the 2018 regular season.  In this game, Burrow, who was lifted very early in the fourth quarter, threw for a career-high 398 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had himself a day catching passes from Burrow, totaling 229 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions.  Those four scores came from 64, 25, 51 and 16 yards out.

Jonathan Taylor and No. 13 Wisconsin win in blowout vs. No. 11 Michigan

By Kevin McGuireSep 21, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
7 Comments

In a Big Ten opener between two top 15 teams, there was no doubt which program is in a better position to compete for a Big Ten title this season. No. 13 Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) continued their dominant ways against No. 11 Michigan (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) with a 35-14 victory in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. The shutout streak to start the season by Wisconsin’s defense came to an end late in the third quarter, but the damage had already been done by star running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns despite missing the entire second quarter.

Taylor rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter before leaving for the remainder of the half with members of the team’s medical staff. Fortunately, by the time Taylor returned at the start of the second half, Wisconsin had a 28-0 lead and merely had to salt away the final 30 minutes of the game. Having Taylor returned helped that cause. As good of a game he had, there was much more to Wisconsin’s dominating performance. Jack Coan added a pair of rushing touchdowns and was efficient with his passing. The Badgers defense prevented the Wolverines from converting a third-down play (0-for-10). To add to that, Wisconsin’s offense was 3-for-3 on fourth down, including a big one to keep the game’s opening possession alive despite being in their side of the 50-yard line to start the game.

In need of an offensive spark, Michigan changed quarterbacks to begin the second half. After Shea Patterson went 5-of-14 for 87 yards in the first half (68 of which came on the first offensive play of the game for the Wolverines), Dylan McCaffrey took the reigns of the offense to start the second half. That spark never came. McCaffrey would not make it to the end of the third quarter after being removed from the game after taking a blow to the head at the end of a play. Patterson returned to the game to finish Michigan’s best drive of the day with a touchdown pass in the third quarter and he added another one later in the fourth quarter with the game all but officially decided.

For all the talk about Michigan’s offense being different this season, the first three games of the year show the Wolverines simply are nowhere close to being ready to live up to any of the hype.

 

Perhaps the only negative thing to come out of the game for Wisconsin was a pair of players being ejected form the defense. Safety Eric Burrell was ejected from the game in the second half for a targeting call. Just a few plays later in the third quarter, Reggie Pearson was ejected for an even nastier hit on McCaffrey. Both players will be required to miss the first half of the Northwestern game next week.

Michigan will lick their wounds and try to regroup next week at home against Rutgers.