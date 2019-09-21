Jacob Eason and No. 22 Washington sharp early to hold lead over BYU heading into halftime

Pac-12 quarterbacks are having quite the weekend so far against the state of Utah.
Following up on USC’s Matt Fink shredding the Utes on Friday night, Jacob Eason liked what he saw when dropping back against BYU in orchestrating No. 21 Washington’s 24-12 lead going into halftime of a critical non-conference test for the Huskies.
Eason was 18-of-20 for 206 yards and two strikes for touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, looking like the promised five-star many in purple and gold expected to see this season. The signal-caller completed 13 passes in a row at one point as UW’s offense showed plenty of signs of life after being clamped down in a loss to Cal at home in their last outing.
The play by Eason was needed for Chris Petersen’s squad with a ground game bottled up (56 yards rushing) for the most part without starter Salvon Ahmed playing due to injury.
The Cougars did show some resolve in the second quarter with a bit of a rally however. QB Zach Wilson threw for 159 yards against one of the best defenses on the West Coast while Rice grad transfer Emmanuel Esukpa punched it in for a short rushing touchdown to keep the team in the game.
Does BYU have another rally left in them after upending USC last weekend? Washington will have to be on their toes and keep the ball in the hands of their red hot quarterback if they want to stave off just such a comeback.