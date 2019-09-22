Police confirm former Texas, Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead is dead, foul play not initially suspected

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More tragic news out of Austin on Sunday as police in the state capital confirmed a number of reports that former Texas and Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead died over the weekend at the age of 32.

Details remain limited but officers who are investigating the case do not initially suspect any foul play involved.

The signal-caller from Stephenville, Texas was once one of the top recruits in the country and committed to the Longhorns as part of their recruiting class following the 2005 national title. He split time with Colt McCoy at quarterback during his first year in Austin and then later transferred to Oxford when it was clear that he was not going to become the starter longterm under Mack Brown.

Snead led the Rebels to nine wins in back-to-back seasons as the team’s quarterback and later declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year. He went undrafted however and bounced around the league after that.

Snead’s death comes just over a month after another former Texas player, Cedric Benson, passed away after being involved in a motorcycle incident in Austin.