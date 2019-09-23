Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor enters transfer portal

Add another player to the holy transfer portal. Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor is among the latest additions ot the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday. Pryor’s father, Richard Pryor, confirmed the decision to explore transfer options to Buckeye Grove.

“This was not an easy decision,” Richards Pryor told Buckeye Grove. “Isaiah really loved his time at Ohio State and is very close with his teammates. We also grew to love Columbus and the University and enjoyed our time on the parents board.”

Pryor went on to confirm Isaiah Pryor will be graduating from Ohio State this December, which will allow him to be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility with a new program in 2020. Having already used three years of eligibility, next season would be Pryor’s final year of college football.

Pryor has been used mostly as a backup under new head coach Ryan Day, and finding a starting role has become tougher with the Buckeyes changing things up a little bit on defense this season. Fortunately, it appears Pryor is leaving Ohio State and Day on good terms.

“We had a great conversation about this with Ryan Day,” Richard Pryor explained to Buckeye Grove. “He has treated Isaiah very well and he is a family man that we will maintain a relationship with moving forward.”

Ohio State has not confirmed any such transfer portal news at this time.

UPDATE: Ohio State HAS confirmed it, according to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor is in the NCAA transfer portal, OSU confirms. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) September 23, 2019

By entering the transfer portal, Pryor is eligible to have contact with any college football program looking to recruit him. Entering the portal also does not eliminate the possibility of a return to Ohio State either, as some players have chosen to step out of the portal and stay put after weighing their options. Time will tell if there is a possible return in the works for Pryor with the Buckeyes, but it would certainly seem as though he may be moving on to a new program to wrap up his college football career.

Follow @KevinOnCFB