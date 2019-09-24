Justin Fields now one of four with better Heisman odds than Trevor Lawrence

This is just the latest in one of the oddest individual developments of the 2019 college football season.
Along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence was the hands-down favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy throughout the offseason. Through three weeks of the current season, though, the Clemson quarterback had thrown more interceptions (five) than had in 15 games as a true freshman in 2018 (four); in Week 4, the sophomore had his first pick-less game of the campaign in throwing a pair of touchdowns in a romp over Charlotte.
Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Lawrence’s Heisman odds at 15/2, behind the likes of Tagovailoa (2/1), Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (3/1) and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ((4/1). This week, that same book now has Lawrence with even longer odds at 12/1.
Meanwhile, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, at 10/1 and behind Lawrence a week ago, has crept up to 9/1 and ahead of the title-winning signal-caller. Both Tagovailoa (7/4, from 2/1) and Burrow (3/1, from 4/1) saw their odds shorten, while Hurts, with the Sooners on a bye, went from 3/1 to 7/2.