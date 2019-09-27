No. 12 Penn State continues dominant streak over Maryland

It wasn’t so long ago that it looked as though Maryland was going to be a team capable of pulling a significant upset within the Big Ten. But Friday night showed Maryland may not be quite ready for prime time after all. No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) smashed Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), 59-0, in the Big Ten opener for each team.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got an early exit midway through the third quarter after a stellar performance. Clifford passed for 398 yards and three touchdowns while completing 26-of-31 pass attempts (he was also picked off once on a terrific effort by Maryland’s Nick Cross. Clifford’s passing total was the most in school history for a road game and ranked up near the top of the school’s all-time record book. Penn State also spread the ball around with 13 different players catching a pass in the rout. KJ Hamler, who scored on a 58-yard pass, led all players with 108 receiving yards. Clifford was also the team’s leading rusher with 54 yards and a touchdown.
Maryland had three turnovers (two interceptions by Josh Jackson and one fumble by Tayon Fleet-Davis) and managed just 124 yards of total offense while giving up 598 yards to the Nittany Lions. For a team that won its opener 79-0 and then scored 63 points against Syracuse, Maryland has come crashing back to earth at the hands of two teams from Pennsylvania. Mike Locksley may still have what it takes to turn things around at Maryland, but losing to two teams north of the Mason-Dixon line stings in recruiting for now.
Penn State has now defeated Maryland 59-0, 38-3, 66-3, and 38-14 in their last four meetings. Since 1991, Penn State has outscored Maryland 242-17 in their last four games played in College Park, Maryland dating back to 1991 (including two meetings since Maryland joined the Big Ten). Penn State leads the series 40-2-1 all-time and 5-1 since Maryland joined the Big Ten. Penn State has won the last five meetings.
Penn State managed to avoid a slow start that has hindered them in their last couple of games against Buffalo and Pitt, and the talent difference between the two rosters showed. Whether this makes Penn State a top contender in the Big Ten in the same boat with Ohio State remains to be determined, but this was easily the best all-around performance by the Nittany Lions in the first month of the season.
Penn State will return home next week to face Purdue. Maryland will look for a rebound win next week when they head to New Jersey to face Rutgers.
On a night that has already seen three winning teams score at least 40 points, Cal and Arizona State look determined to have a race to about 20 points to determine a winner. No. 15 Cal and Arizona State are tied at 7-7 after one half of play in Berkley. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers left the game in the second quarter after a hard fall on his right shoulder at the end of a run.
Garbers left the sideline shortly before halftime to go to the locker room. Whether that was just to get a head start in the locker room before halftime with no chance of getting back on the field before halftime or because of a more severe diagnosis remains unknown.
Both teams got in the end zone in the first quarter. After exchanging punts to start the game, Arizona State struck first with Eno Benjamin running for an 11-yard touchdown. Cal answered with Garbers completing a 16-yard pass to Trevon Clark to tie the game up. Arizona State has had chances to tack on more points, but two missed field goals have kept the game tied.
Cal also had a chance to get to halftime with a lead, but backup quarterback Devon Modster was picked off in the end zone late in the second quarter.
Cal is the last undefeated team left standing in the Pac-12. Will they remain undefeated? We’ll have to stay up late to find out.
After a painfully slow start to the game, Duke (3-1, 1-0) picked up a win in their ACC opener in a big way. Duke’s 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) was the most lopsided victory by the Blue Devils in Blacksburg in series history. the win was also the fourth most-lopsided win by Duke against the Hokies and the most decisive victory since 1951.
Virginia Tech struggled to take advantage of great field position early on in the game as Duke struggled to establish anything on offense in the first quarter. One field goal was all Virginia Tech could get on the board but the defense was helping to make up for their own offensive woes. And when a lost fumble led to a quick Duke touchdown, the tide had officially turned on the home team. Duke scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half as Duke scored 10 points to build a 31-3 lead before Virginia Tech could get back on the board. Duke answered the score with a 10-play touchdown drive capped by a 32-yard Deon Jackson touchdown run. Duke added one more touchdown before the game ended to put an exclamation point on the big win.
While Duke goes home to celebrate their big win in ACC play, Virginia Tech is left trying to put the pieces back together once again. Justin Fuente has failed to get a quarterback he feels comfortable with that can lead the type of offense he had at Memphis. This a week after having to struggle to get past Furman and a closer-than-desired result against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech’s offense has been a disappointment under Fuente, which is particularly shocking because that is why he was brought to Virginia Tech. The offense isn’t the only problem, of course, as Friday night’s results showed.
Virginia Tech will try to rebound next week at Miami. Duke will be home for their next two games in division play with games against Pitt (next week) and Georgia Tech (another program dealing with some struggles).
Nevada running back Jaxson Kincaide is joining the in-season redshirt parade and will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Nevada Sports Net.
Because Kincaide has appeared in four games this season, he is eligible to save the 2019 season and use it as his redshirt season. The NCAA modified the redshirt rule last season to allow players to appear in up to four games before counting a season against their eligibility. If Kincaide does transfer, he will do so as a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as opposed to the typical transfer rule of waiting a season before returning to the field.
Kincaide’s decision to enter the transfer portal after four games have been played is the latest in a new and growing trend under the new redshirt rule. While designed to be beneficial to players missing playing time due to injuries, the rule has quickly become beneficial for players looking to potentially move on after the season got started. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin each have decided to sit and redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season, although both have suggested thay intend to remain at Houston. Last year’s most notable in-season redshirt decision came from Kelly Bryant of Clemson. He left the Tigers to join Missouri (and some freshman led Clemson to the national championship).
Kincaide is Nevada’s second-leading rusher with 146 yards and one touchdown (last season’s leading rusher, sophomore Toa Taua leads the Wolfpack with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 12 more carries).
As for the redshirt rule, unless the NCAA takes a hard look at the rule again in the offseason, expect more of these in-season redshirt decisions from players looking to transfer. This is the new norm.