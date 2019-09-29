Mike Leach rips Washington State players after loss, calls them ‘fat, dumb, happy, and entitled’

To say there is no filter on Washington State head coach Mike Leach’s mouth would be an understatement. One never really seems to know where a conversation is going when it starts with the mercurial figure, which can be both endearing and wearing at the same time.

Well on Saturday night after his team suffered their second straight loss in Pac-12 play, falling to Utah in Salt Lake City, Leach wasn’t having anything and didn’t hold back in his press conference by ripping the Cougars a new one with some rather colorful language.

Per the Associated Press, he described his players as “fat, dumb, happy, and entitled” while remarking that many of them were just free agents (i.e. soon to join the NCAA transfer portal) after facing some adversity this season.

“We’re a very soft team,” Leach said. “We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold.”

Here is Leach's full rant about his team being "fat, dumb, happy and entitled"(and soft) last night.

Things have been rough on the field for Wazzu, having blown a remarkable 32 point lead against UCLA at home in which they had a QB throw for nine touchdowns and then getting run over at Rice Eccles by the Utes on Saturday. The team currently sits at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play heading into their off week.

While some coaches might throw themselves on the firing line in order to protect their players from criticism in the wake of a slump like this, that certainly isn’t the case with Leach — who is taking motivation and throwing that out the window to throw his own players under the buss in the process.