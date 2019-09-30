Cristobal confirms redshirt freshman receiver is away from team with no guarantee he’ll return

After four games, there has been no sight of Oregon redshirt freshman wide receiver JJ Tucker. On Monday, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the absence and said there is no guarantee he will be back with the program. Sounds ominous enough, right?
According to Cristobal, Tucker is dealing with some personal issues off the football field. What those personal issues remain unknown.
“JJ Tucker is handling some personal issues, there is no guarantee he’ll be on the team or off the team yet, and I’ll keep you posted with any information regarding that,” Cristobal said on Monday when speaking with the media, according to Duck Territory.
Tucker sat out the entire 2018 season as a redshirt player during his freshman season on campus. He has four years of eligibility remaining. There has been no word of any possible entry to the transfer portal for Tucker. For now, he remains a Duck but as Cristobal mentioned, time will tell if that remains the case for whatever reason.
Earlier on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which will guarantee student-athletes in the state of California will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness, thus dropping the gauntlet against the NCAA. Hours later, the state of Florida is following California’s lead.
House Bill 251 was officially filed by Kionne McGhee (D) in the Florida House of Representatives. Similar to its predecessor in California and other bills starting to go through various state governmental procedures, the Florida bill aims to prevent the NCAA and colleges from blocking student-athletes from receiving compensation for the use of their likeness or name.
Similar bills have recently been filed in South Carolina and New York, and more could very well be on the way now that the first domino has fallen in California. The bill filed in New York would also potentially allow a student-athlete to hire an agent and receive an even distribution directly from the school’s athletics revenue with every other student-athlete on campus. The South Carolina bill is more in line with the basics of the California law.
We’re not about to see college football implode or anything that drastic, but these are significant developments with the game and all collegiate athletics. The NCAA hates it, but the public opinion on the matter continues to shift away from the NCAA’s stance. Not everybody is on board (many coaches have voiced their concerns despite their million-dollar contracts), but there may not be a lot that can be done if state governments are stepping in and addressing this issue.
After getting banged up in their most recent game, Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson will be game-time decisions when Arizona comes to Boulder, Colorado this weekend.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker confirmed that will be the call for both players on Monday when speaking to the media.
“Those guys will be game-time decisions,” Tucker said, according to The Denver Post. “Hopefully, those guys will continue to progress.”
It would certainly boost Colorado’s chances if their progress does improve. They are two of the top players Colorado has on the roster.
Shenault has 17 receptions for 226 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions along with a rushing touchdown this season. Johnson has just 12 tackles this fall, but three of those have been for a sack. He has also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Shenault left Colorado’s win against Arizona State with an undisclosed injury and returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half of the game. Johnson injured his ankle in the same game.
Having played in just four games this season, Michigan State running back Connor Heyward appears to be taking advantage of the NCAA’s redshirt rule. According to a report from Rainer Sabin of The Detroit Free Press, via Twitter, Heyward has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will begin evaluating his options for a possible exit from East Lansing.
Heyward is third on the Michigan State roster with 79 rushing yards after appearing in four games (Michigan State has played five games). Last season, Heyward rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns, but his role in the Michigan State offense does not appear to have been changing for the better.
The NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to preserve a year of eligibility if they have played in no more than four games in a season. If the player has a redshirt season to spare, they can use that season and not have the playing time count against them. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Heyward is now eligible to have contact with any other football program who may wish to try recruiting him to their program.
It is not unprecedented for a player to pull his name out of the portal to remain at their current school, but time will tell which way Heyward chooses to go with his future.
As if things were not already tough enough for UConn football. Now, they will play the next chunk of the season without one of their younger quarterbacks.
UConn head coach Randy Edsall announced, via Twitter, that starting quarterback Steven Krajewski will miss the next six to eight weeks due to a fractured clavicle. Edsall noted Krajewski is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. With Krajewski out of the mix, Mike Beaudry will be the team’s starter and freshman Jack Zergiotis will be the backup option if needed.
UConn faces UCF on the road this Saturday. The next five weeks include games against USF, Tulane, Houston, UMass, and Navy. If Krajewski is out for a full eight weeks, he would also miss a game at Cincinnati. The eighth week would fall on a bye before UConn wraps up the season with a home game against East Carolina and a road game at Temple.
Krajewski is the only quarterback with a touchdown pass on the UConn roster, and he has three of them (with one interception). Beaudry has completed 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards with an interception. Zergiotis is the team’s leading passer with 373 yards, but he has also been intercepted four times this season.