Cristobal confirms redshirt freshman receiver is away from team with no guarantee he’ll return

After four games, there has been no sight of Oregon redshirt freshman wide receiver JJ Tucker. On Monday, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the absence and said there is no guarantee he will be back with the program. Sounds ominous enough, right?

According to Cristobal, Tucker is dealing with some personal issues off the football field. What those personal issues remain unknown.

“JJ Tucker is handling some personal issues, there is no guarantee he’ll be on the team or off the team yet, and I’ll keep you posted with any information regarding that,” Cristobal said on Monday when speaking with the media, according to Duck Territory.

Tucker sat out the entire 2018 season as a redshirt player during his freshman season on campus. He has four years of eligibility remaining. There has been no word of any possible entry to the transfer portal for Tucker. For now, he remains a Duck but as Cristobal mentioned, time will tell if that remains the case for whatever reason.

