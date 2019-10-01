Louisiana extends contract of head coach Billy Napier

Off to its best start since 2012, Louisiana is rewarding the architect of said start.

The Sun Belt Conference football program announced Tuesday afternoon that it has extended the contract of head coach Billy Napier. With the extension, the 40-year-old Napier is now signed through the 2023 season.

Napier is in the midst of his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“We’re very excited to extend Coach Napier’s contract to serve as our head football coach,” athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement. “We are very proud of what Billy and his staff have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

In his first season, Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 7-7 record that included a West Division title and an appearance in the league’s first-ever conference championship game. After losing to Mississippi State in Starkville to open the 2019 campaign, Louisiana has peeled off four straight wins.

Next up for Louisiana? A rematch of last year’s SBC title game as they play host to Appalachian State.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the recent contract extension,” Napier said in his statement. “We appreciate the vision and support from President Savoie and Dr. Maggard. This extension will help improve the experience of our student-athletes and solidify the infrastructure of our organization. We will continue building an elite football program. We are so thankful for the many people who have embraced our staff and families in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day.”