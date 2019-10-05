Florida QB Kyle Trask injured in first half as Gators lead Auburn

The No. 10 Florida Gators are down to their third-string quarterback as the Gators look to hold off No. 7 Auburn in Gainesville. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask left the game after taking a hit to his left knee in the first half. Emory Jones stepped in to take over at quarterback for the Gators. At the halftime break, Florida leads Auburn 17-13 in a battle of unbeaten SEC programs.
Trask left the game with just over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. At the time of his departure from the game, Trask had completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns, with Florida clinging to a 14-13 lead. Although Trask was able to walk off the field on his own, he headed directly to the locker room for medical examination. Before the end of the second quarter, Trask jogged back on the field and began warming up on the Florida sideline. He was seen wearing a brace and returned to the game in the final two minutes of the first half.
Auburn’s quarterback, Bo Nix, had a tough start to the game throwing the football. Nix has completed five of his 14 passes for just 57 yards, but one of those completions was for a touchdown to bring the Tigers within one after the extra point was kicked.
Florida wasted little time getting on the board. After forcing Auburn to a 3-and-out to start the game, Trask completed a 64-yard pass to Freddie Swain for a touchdown on Florida’s second offensive snap of the game. Auburn chipped away with a couple of field goals later in the first quarter. After three consecutive turnovers by both teams combined, Florida extended its lead with a touchdown pass from Trask to Josh Hammond. Auburn had botched a punt return that was recovered by Florida, but Auburn forced and recovered a fumble by Trask just three plays later. Unable to take advantage of the turnover, Nix was picked off by Shawn Davis on the first play of the drive. The 41-yard interception return received a 15-yard bonus thanks to a personal foul penalty on Auburn.
Florida’s defense has held Auburn to fewer than 100 yards of offense after one half of play. Still, Aubrun is hanging around and within striking distance of the Gators.
Consider it delayed gratification for the home team.
Because of impending weather, the start of the TCU-Iowa State game Saturday afternoon was pushed back two hours. When the Big 12 clash finally kicked off, it was (mainly) all ISU as the Cyclones raced out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter en route to an impressive 49-24 win over the Horned Frogs. TCU did climb to within 11 at 35-24 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but a pair of ISU touchdowns two minutes apart, the last of which came with just 4:26 left on the clock, put the game away for the Cyclones.
For the Cyclones, this game was a continuance of what’s been a season that’s the dictionary definition of up and down. ISU beat FCS Northern Iowa in triple overtime in the opener… then lost by one to then-No. 18 Iowa… then smacked Louisiana-Monroe in a 52-point win… then lost to unbeaten Baylor by two a week ago.
As is ofttimes the case, it was Brock Purdy leading the way for the Cyclones and getting ISU back on the right side of the won-loss ledger.
The sophomore quarterback was his usual highly-efficient self, completing 19-of-24 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions after throwing two picks the past two weeks. Additionally, Purdy ran for a team-high 102 yards (the Cyclones had 189 overall) and another two touchdowns.
With the loss, TCU falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.
After a back-and-forth first half, No. 11 Texas holds a 21-14 over West Virginia at the break in Morgantown.
West Virginia accepted the ball to open the game and, with the help of two 15-yard penalties on the visitors, rolled 76 yards in four plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 44-yard toss from Austin Kendall to Sam James.
Texas moved into WVU territory on its first chance, but Cameron Dicker‘s 42-yard field goal was no good. However, the Longhorns did not suffer for it as Ayodele Adeoye intercepted Kendall on his first pass after the touchdown, and Sam Ehlinger hit Malcolm Epps for a 22-yard equalizer.
After an exchange of four punts, West Virginia regained the lead on a 1-yard Kendall keeper, a play set up by a 44-yard pitch-and-catch to TJ Simmons.
Texas again answered, moving 69 yards in 11 plays to tie the game at 14-14 on a 13-yard strike from Ehlinger to John Burt. When Evan Staley kicked wide of the same goal post Dicker missed in the first period, Texas took its first lead on a 13-yard Ehlinger keeper at the 3:28 mark of the second quarter.
Taking over with more than 200 seconds and two timeouts in his arsenal, Neal Brown opted to churn clock on his final possession of the half, forcing only a 46-yard Staley field goal, which again was wide right.
Ehlinger completed the half 13-of-21 for 176 yards while rushing five times for 26 yards. Keaontay Ingram left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter, so converted quarterback Roschon Johnson led Texas with 53 yards on nine carries.
Kendall completed 15-of-18 passes for 163 yards with a score and a pick, while Kennedy McKoy added 32 yards on four carries.
Texas will receive to open the second half.
The typical Big 12 game is filled with plenty of missed tackles, big offensive plays and a wild pass play or two. That hasn’t exactly been the case in the first half between Baylor and Kansas State as a contest between two hard-nosed head coaches has turned into a much more methodical game that saw the Bears take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at the break.
Matt Rhule’s squad had the edge thanks largely to their quarterback, Charlie Brewer. The junior was elusive in the pocket at avoiding the rush and threw for 144 yards and about as wide open of a touchdown as you’ll get at the FBS level to Tyquan Thornton midway through the second quarter. Tailback JaMycal Hasty led the way on the ground with 32 yards on three caries as the two teams combined for just three 3rd down conversions in the first half.
The Wildcats had a trio of three-and-outs on offense themselves, as running the ball was hard to all around. James Gilbert picked up 29 yards rushing to barely move the sticks in a game where quarterback Skylar Thompson was hit or miss in taking two sacks and throwing for 89 yards.
A win in this one for Baylor likely would result in a top 25 ranking come Sunday as they look to stay unbeaten but KSU is certainly hanging around in the Little Apple. While this is far from the regular programming you’re used to seeing in Big 12 country, that doesn’t mean it won’t make for a thrilling finish in the second half if both offenses can shift out of neutral against a pair of pretty good defenses.
These aren’t your father’s LSU Tigers. Or your grandfather’s or great grandfather’s or great-great grandfather’s or… well, you get the idea.
After a bit of an uneven start — they were up just 7-6 after one quarter of play — No. 5 LSU’s high-octane offense kicked it into high gear over the remaining three quarters, outscoring visiting Utah State 35-0 the rest of the way as the Tigers cruised to 42-6 win. The victory keeps the Tigers unblemished on the season as they will take a 5-0 record into next Saturday’s huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Florida.
In the here and now, though, it was the Joe Burrow Show. Again.
On the day, Burrow threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns. This marks the fourth straight game that the former Ohio State quarterback has thrown for 300-plus yards, setting a school record.
On the season, Burrow has also thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games. It continues a stunning reversal from the years prior to his (and a certain New Orleans assistant’s) arrival in Baton Rouge.
This season alone, Burrow has thrown six touchdown passes in a game once; five twice; and four once. He only threw two touchdowns against FCS Northwestern State; then again, he only was on the field for just two quarters.
On a negative note, Burrow threw his first interception of the season in the win. So, get to work on that, Joe. Such a development is intolerable.