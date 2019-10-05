Injury to Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez deemed not ‘too serious’

It appears Big Red Nation can at least begin the process of breathing a sigh of relief… although don’t exhale completely. Just in case.

In the third quarter of Nebraska’s Week 6 matchup with Northwestern, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with what appeared to be a knee injury. The true sophomore didn’t return to the game. In that same quarter, leading receiver JD Spielman suffered a similar injury as well and, like Martinez, didn’t return.

The good news, at least for now, is that head coach Scott Frost stated in the postgame neither injury appears to be “too serious.” Hedging his bets, though, Frost said he’s he hasn’t been briefed on the details yet, which likely won’t come until further tests are administered.

The good news is that the twin injuries didn’t end up costing the ‘Huskers in the won-loss column.

When Martinez and Spielman went down, the game was tied at 10-all. It would remain that way until Lane McCallum‘s 24-yard field goal with no time left on the clock lifted the Cornhuskers to a much-needed 13-10 win in Lincoln.

It was a huge win for Nebraska as it pushes them to 2-1 in conference play and allows them to stay in the thick of the Big Ten West race, with Minnesota and Wisconsin sitting atop the division at 2-0. Northwestern, meanwhile, is officially, officially eliminated from divisional contention as they tumbled to 0-3 in league play.