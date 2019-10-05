WATCH: Tulsa scores two touchdowns in ONE SECOND on No. 24 SMU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, you read that partially all-capped headline correctly. And, yes, this might be the damnedest thing you’ll see all weekend.

With 13:46 left on the second quarter, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Keylon Stokes gave Tulsa a 10-6 lead on No. 24 SMU. With 13:45 left in the second quarter, the Golden Hurricane stretched its lead to 16-6 on another touchdown.

Wait, what?

On the ensuing kickoff following the Smith touchdown pass, the Mustang deep men somehow let the ball get over their head, which allowed the Golden Hurricane’s Kendarin Ray to score on what was officially scored as a one-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

It’s hard to believe you’ve seen very many, if any, play-by-play lines that look like this:

Perhaps more importantly, at least as far as SMU’s ranking — its first in more than three decades, incidentally — is concerned, Tulsa has pushed its lead to 23-9 at the half.