Ohio State and Georgia tie for third in latest AP Poll, Auburn drops to No. 12

A tie may not be possible in college football anymore but it sure is in the polls of the sport.
In the latest AP Poll released following Week 6 of the regular season, voters moved Ohio State up a spot into a dead heat with fellow No. 3 Georgia after both teams won convincing against Michigan State and Tennessee, respectively. The Buckeyes impressive victory was particularly notable for those involved in voting as Ryan Day’s team netted 10 first place votes, trailing only No. 1 Alabama (32) and No. 2 Clemson (15). The Bulldogs had three while No. 5 LSU received two top votes as well.
Speaking of those Tigers, their next opponent is new No. 7 Florida, which leapfrogged both No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Notre Dame following their win over new No. 12 Auburn. The latter Tigers are appropriately one spot ahead of No. 13 Oregon, the highest-ranked Pac-12 program who they beat in the season opener.
No. 17 Iowa also was a spot behind the team they just lost to in No. 16 Michigan, which has continued to climb in recent weeks. No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati joined the fun as a ranked team as replacements for Washington, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.
The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 7 of the season:
1. Alabama (32 first place votes)
2. Clemson (15)
3. Georgia (3)/Ohio State (10)
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Texas
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Boise State
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Virginia
21. SMU
22. Baylor
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. Cincinnati