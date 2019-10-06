Getty Images

Ohio State and Georgia tie for third in latest AP Poll, Auburn drops to No. 12

By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

A tie may not be possible in college football anymore but it sure is in the polls of the sport.

In the latest AP Poll released following Week 6 of the regular season, voters moved Ohio State up a spot into a dead heat with fellow No. 3 Georgia after both teams won convincing against Michigan State and Tennessee, respectively. The Buckeyes impressive victory was particularly notable for those involved in voting as Ryan Day’s team netted 10 first place votes, trailing only No. 1 Alabama (32) and No. 2 Clemson (15). The Bulldogs had three while No. 5 LSU received two top votes as well.

Speaking of those Tigers, their next opponent is new No. 7 Florida, which leapfrogged both No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Notre Dame following their win over new No. 12 Auburn. The latter Tigers are appropriately one spot ahead of No. 13 Oregon, the highest-ranked Pac-12 program who they beat in the season opener.

No. 17 Iowa also was a spot behind the team they just lost to in No. 16 Michigan, which has continued to climb in recent weeks. No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati joined the fun as a ranked team as replacements for Washington, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.

The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 7 of the season:

1. Alabama (32 first place votes)
2. Clemson (15)
3. Georgia (3)/Ohio State (10)
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Texas
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Boise State
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Virginia
21. SMU
22. Baylor
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. Cincinnati

Rutgers interim coach fine with QB redshirting, not so happy RB is doing the same

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a time of transition at Rutgers right now with now-former head coach Chris Ash our the door and the team moving on to finish the rest of the year under an interim staff. Saturday saw the first of those efforts and it wasn’t pretty in a 48-7 home loss to Maryland, even if such lopsided scores have been common place for the team the past few seasons.

While most Scarlet Knights followers are focused on the ongoing coaching search, there is a more pressing issue that has made headlines in Piscataway recently in the form of key players sitting out after four games in order to take a redshirt under NCAA rules. It surfaced earlier in the week that QB Artur Sitkowski approached the staff about not playing against the Terps — a move which was generally supported around the program.

The signal-caller wasn’t the only one to hit pause however, as reports just before kickoff on Saturday indicated that tailback Raheem Blackshear would be following suit as well. It seems that decision was taken quite differently by the coaching staff as the junior was last year’s leading rusher and has been their leading receiver in 2019 as well.

“Am I disappointed by it? Incredibly. Do I understand it? I guess so. I guess that’s the way the world is now,” interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said after the game. “I think that this is a game about your team, and it’s about sacrificing personal accomplishment for the success of the team. But that’s the world they live in and they have got a lot of people telling them, ‘Worry about you, worry about you.’

“I get it. But I’m raising two boys. I’m trying to raise them about being willing to sacrifice some of the things they want for what’s good for the people around them. I get it. That’s the world that we are living in, and he’s a great kid and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.”

Blackshear would have two years of eligibility remaining if he winds up redshirting in 2019 and as a current upperclassmen already its possible he could be in a position to graduate transfer down the road and play right away elsewhere next season.

Sitkowski, on the other hand, has only played in three games this season and has indicated he could still play in a fourth down the road at Rutgers if new starter Johnny Langan gets injured or previous starter McLane Carter doesn’t get healthy. That’s not quite an option with Blackshear.

In the end Rutgers is going to Rutgers but you can bet this whole saga in upstate New Jersey is being closely watched by others around the country on how to deal with or not to deal with a coaching change mid-season.

Oregon RB after tackling fan who ran onto field: ‘We can go get ice cream’

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With all due respect to the hundreds of defensive players who played college football on Saturday, the best tackle of Week 6 just might have come from a running back.

No. 13 Oregon beat Cal up in Eugene 17-7 in a rock fight of a game but the real action between the lines seemed to come during a timeout late in the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. That’s when a fan wandered past security and onto the field, much to the delight of the onlooking crowd.

There was one person who wasn’t amused however: Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio. The sophomore didn’t seemed thrilled at the prospect of a delay while security rounded the intruder and instead had his instincts kick in, leading to the tailback sprinting nearly 30 yards and laying out the fan in a near perfect form tackle.

https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1180668638036025345

“We were down and he was kind of taking a while — prayers out to him, I hope he’s not hurt,” Habibi-Likio told reporters after the game. “I had no intention of hurting him, we just need to get the game going.

“If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream.”

That certainly is nice of him but something says the fan will instead be focused on his dealings with the Eugene Police Department over the coming days first.

Habibi-Liko rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bears to help Oregon take the lead in the Pac-12 North, splitting carries with Travis Dye most of the second half after starter C.J. Verdell left with an ankle injury.

No word on whether Habibi-Likio will be eligible for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week but if nothing else he probably turned a few heads among the Ducks’ defensive and special teams coaches given his closing speed and ability to wrap up.

Stanford upends No. 15 Washington to keep Huskies winless on the Farm the last decade

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 1:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

If you can make sense of the Pac-12 season, by all means takes yourself to the desert and place a few wagers. Because in the league where there’s no elite program at the moment, just about anything could happen and it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

Case in point came Saturday night on the Farm, where Stanford’s one-time dormant offense came alive in a 23-13 win over No. 15 Washington that is bound to shake up the Pac-12 North further than it already is.

The Cardinal set the tone early with three straight scoring drives to open the game and jump out to a lead they would never relinquish. Despite injuries to key offensive linemen and starting quarterback Davis Mills (293 yards, one touchdown), David Shaw’s group still kept ticking in one of their most impressive games of the season when they were pretty much backed into a corner at 2-3 coming into the weekend.

Cameron Scarlett rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown to help take the pressure off third string QB Jack West, who entered down the stretch in the second half after Mills was relegated to the sidelines for an undisclosed injury. Up to that point the offense was averaging nearly eight yards a play and putting up their best numbers of the season despite facing off against one of the best defenses, statistically, on the West Coast.

While that unit let Chris Petersen down with occasional penalties, blown coverages and third down conversions, it was the offense that seemed to be unusually stuck in neutral all night. Jacob Eason threw for just 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception but was under 50% passing and moved the sticks on third down just twice. Tailback Richard Newton rushed for 64 yards but left with a significant injury and Salvon Ahmed seemed limited as well (six carries, 28 yards) on the ground.

Aaron Fuller did have nine catches for 171 yards as one highlight for the purple and gold but that was balanced out by top threat Hunter Bryant standing on the sidelines with one catch for eight yards as the team remains winless on the Farm dating back to a rare victory in 2007.

Add it all up and the Pac-12’s already thin College Football Playoff hopes are basically down to a Hail Mary that Oregon, which struggled against Cal and their own backup QB earlier in the night, running the table. The Ducks and Huskies still have to play in Seattle in two weeks but that once marquee matchup is not quite as big on the league slate after this loss.

As for Stanford, they badly needed a victory to even their record at 3-3 on the year. While they still seem tough to truly take serious in the North Division race, their chances of making a bowl game have improved significantly after looking a little questionable after blowouts to USC and UCF. They’ll be able to rest up on an off week before hosting a lackluster UCLA squad and then play Pac-12 South leading Arizona after that at home.

Up is down and down is up sometimes in the Pac-12 and that appears to be the case again this weekend as yet another bizarre result shakes things up after dark on the West Coast.

No. 24 SMU mounts wild comeback, survives Tulsa in triple OT thriller

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 6, 2019, 12:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

With five straight wins to open the 2019 campaign, including one over then-No. 25 TCU, SMU made its first appearance this season in the Associated Press Top 25 last Sunday.  Not only was it the first appearance this season, it was the Mustangs’ first ranking since 1986 — one year before the death penalty sledgehammer was dropped on the football program.

Earlier tonight, we noted a wild special teams gaffe that helped contribute to SMU digging itself a 23-9 halftime hole against visiting Tulsa; after three quarters of play, that hole deepened to 30-9.

That ranking was fun while it lasted, right? Wrong.  Improbably wrong, as it turned out.

Over the next quarter, plus three overtimes, the Mustangs staged a furious rally that culminated in an improbable 43-37 win over the Golden Hurricane.  Three SMU touchdowns in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 30-all; three missed field goals, including two in overtime, helped seal the loss for Tulsa.

Immediately after the third of the three missed field goals, Shane Buechele connected with James Proche on a 25-yard touchdown pass that wasn’t only the game-winning score but was one of the prettiest plays you’ll see all weekend.