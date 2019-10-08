Arizona State’s primary kicker last two years makes way into portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Believe it or not, we’re going to begin yet another morning with yet another portal post.

On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Brandon Ruiz announced that he has decided to take his leave of Arizona State and transfer from the Sun Devils. The placekicker gave no specific reason for his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database.

As a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program if he follows through with his decision to transfer.

Thank you Sun Devil Nation for all the support the past two years. I will be transferring from Arizona State University as a grad transfer this summer with 2 years of eligibility left. — Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) October 7, 2019

Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.

A lower-body injury has sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence. This season, Zendejas has made all 12 of his extra-point attempts and 10-of-13 field goals.