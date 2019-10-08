Ohio State moves past Georgia in title odds; Alabama, Clemson still co-favorites

Ohio State’s impressive start to its first post-Urban Meyer season continues to catch the eyes of the wagering establishment.
A week ago, one offshore sportsbook had the Buckeyes’ odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship at 13/2. Coming off a dominating win over then-No. 25 Michigan State, OSU is now listed at 11/2 to win this season’s national championship.
Georgia, at the same 13/2 a week ago, currently sits at a slightly longer 7/1.
Alabama and Clemson, somewhat surprisingly especially for the latter, are still the co-favorites at 11/4. In late September, the two teams that played for the 2018 national championship were at 5/2.
LSU, 8/1 in the most recent odds release, is now even with UGA at 7/1. The biggest mover of the week is LSU’s next opponent, with Florida climbing from 50/1 to 20/1 on the strength of its Week 6 takedown of Auburn.
The starting cavalry could be arriving just in time for No. 5 LSU’s huge showdown with the seventh-ranked Florida Gators this weekend.
A trio of significant contributors — linebacker Michael Divinity, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (pictured), left tackle Saahdiq Charles — have all missed various amounts of action over the past couple of weeks. Divinity was sidelined for the Week 6 win over Utah State because of a leg injury while Charles missed the same game because of a coach’s decision; Lawrence has missed the past three games because of a couple of health issues, including an ankle injury.
With a home date against the Gators looming, head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he is hopeful the Tigers will get the two defensive players back while he expects Charles to return as well.
In addition to those three, Terrace Marshall‘s remarkably speedy recovery from a fractured foot hit another milestone as the wide receiver returned to practice Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery.
When Marshall went down with the injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season. This time last week, however, Orgeron confirmed that Marshall was ahead of schedule, although it’s still unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Gators.
At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level. He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.
It’s not all positive on the injury front for LSU, however, as starting defensive end Glen Logan is anywhere from questionable and doubtful for this weekend. Logan hasn’t played since the Week 2 win over Texas because of injury.
Believe it or not, we’re going to begin yet another morning with yet another portal post.
On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Brandon Ruiz announced that he has decided to take his leave of Arizona State and transfer from the Sun Devils. The placekicker gave no specific reason for his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database.
As a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program if he follows through with his decision to transfer.
Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.
A lower-body injury has sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence. This season, Zendejas has made all 12 of his extra-point attempts and 10-of-13 field goals.
Kansas sophomore cornerback Corione Harris has gotten into a little bit of a legal issue. On Monday, Harris was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of failure to appear.
The Jayhawk defensive back was scheduled for a court appearance on July 23 for a traffic incident. Harris received a speeding ticket in March and had his license suspended six days after his scheduled court date.
“We are aware of the matter involving our student-athlete and will handle it internally,” a statement from Kansas Athletics spokesperson Dan Beckler said (according to a Journal-World report).
What this means for Harris with the Kansas football program remains to be seen, although anything more than a light suspension from team activities issued by head coach Les Miles would probably be a bit of a surprise. While it is advisable to stay in the good graces of the traffic code, this situation doesn’t exactly sound like something egregious in nature, unless there is more to the story that has not been reported.
Things have not gone well for Nevada on the football field this season. Now, the Wolfpack are making a change at starting quarterback. Malik Henry, the former Florida State quarterback, will take on the starting job beginning this week against San Jose State.
Henry was named the backup quarterback to begin the season behind Carson Strong by head coach Jay Norvell. But a struggling offense regardless of who has been playing quarterback for Nevada has led to this latest decision by Norvell.
“We are going to start Malik Henry at quarterback this week,” Norvell said during a Monday press conference, according to Nevada Sports Net. “I just feel like at this point in the season with where we are as a team that Malik deserves his opportunity. It ain’t musical chairs. Malik is going to play. His opportunity to play is this week. We’ll do what we feel like we have to do as a team to win.”
This will be Henry’s first chance to start a college game. Henry walked on at Nevada in January after two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas, which was feature don the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U.” Henry transferred to the JUCO program after leaving Florida State.