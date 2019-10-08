Getty Images

When asked about NFL, Ohio State’s Ryan Day says ‘this is where I want to be’

Oct 8, 2019
It was only a matter of when, not if, this topic was broached.  And likely not for the last time either.

Given Ohio State’s 6-0 start to the 2019 season, and given his previous stints in the NFL, it was a given that Ryan Day‘s name would pop up when the big boy football league’s coaching rumor mill began spinning.  This week, that rumor mill officially kicked into high gear as Washington fired its head coach, Jay Gruden, with former Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan stepping in on an interim basis.

Already, Day has been connected to that opening in D.C.  Tuesday, the first-year full-time head coach was asked about his name being linked to that NFL job and essentially stated the only thing a coach in his situation could.

“Being at a place like Ohio State, anytime there’s success, things like this are going to come up,” the coach said of the speculation. “I don’t ever want to talk about any of that stuff.

“I love it here, and this is where I want to be. Whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent for the next five, 10, or hopefully 20 years that I’m here, I don’t want to comment.”

Day, who was a quarterbacks coach for two different NFL teams in 2015 and 2016 before coming to Columbus, added some insight as to why he prefers the college game to the pros.  From elevenwarriors.com:

Day said that after having to move his family three times in three years, he decided that he wanted to stay at Ohio State as long as he could. Day previously coached for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers before coming to Ohio State.

Day has OSU moving up in the rankings, tied for third with Georgia in the Associated Press Top 25 (and receiving 10 first-place votes) after beginning the season fifth.  The Buckeyes’ offense is fourth in the nation in scoring at 49.3 points per game, while its scoring defense is tied for third (with Iowa) at 8.8 ppg.

After the first of two bye weekends of the 2019 season, OSU will travel to Evanston Oct. 18 to face 1-4 Northwestern in a Week 8 matchup.

Concussion likely ends ex-Texas Tech QB McLane Carter’s season, career at Rutgers

Oct 8, 2019
Unfortunately, McLane Carter‘s on-field time in Piscataway has come to an abrupt end.

After moving on from Texas Tech to Rutgers this offseason as a graduate transfer, Carter won the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback job coming out of summer camp.  With an impressive performance in the opener in his hip pocket, Carter then suffered a head injury in the Week 2 loss to Iowa that has sidelined him ever since.

Monday, interim head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that the concussion will very likely end Carter’s 2019 season.  As he is in his last year of eligibility, the injury would also end his collegiate playing career.

Carter will remain on scholarship, but will not count against RU’s 85-man limit.

The Carter development continues a season of upheaval at the position for a football program that saw its head football coach fired a month into the 2019 campaign.

Following Carter’s injury, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski took over under center.  Earlier this month, following Chris Ash‘s dismissal, it was confirmed that Sitkowski, a true sophomore, would likely sit out the remainder of the season as he weighed his options moving forward.

Given those twin developments, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will continue as RU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with true freshman Cole Snyder serving as his primary backup.

Ohio State moves past Georgia in title odds; Alabama, Clemson still co-favorites

Oct 8, 2019
2 Comments

Ohio State’s impressive start to its first post-Urban Meyer season continues to catch the eyes of the wagering establishment.

A week ago, one offshore sportsbook had the Buckeyes’ odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship at 13/2.  Coming off a dominating win over then-No. 25 Michigan State, OSU is now listed at 11/2 to win this season’s national championship.

Georgia, at the same 13/2 a week ago, currently sits at a slightly longer 7/1.

Alabama and Clemson, somewhat surprisingly especially for the latter, are still the co-favorites at 11/4.  In late September, the two teams that played for the 2018 national championship were at 5/2.

LSU, 8/1 in the most recent odds release, is now even with UGA at 7/1.  The biggest mover of the week is LSU’s next opponent, with Florida climbing from 50/1 to 20/1 on the strength of its Week 6 takedown of Auburn.

No. 5 LSU hoping to get back three key pieces for huge matchup with No. 7 Florida

Oct 8, 2019
1 Comment

The starting cavalry could be arriving just in time for No. 5 LSU’s huge showdown with the seventh-ranked Florida Gators this weekend.

A trio of significant contributors — linebacker Michael Divinity, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (pictured), left tackle Saahdiq Charles — have all missed various amounts of action over the past couple of weeks. Divinity was sidelined for the Week 6 win over Utah State because of a leg injury while Charles missed the same game because of a coach’s decision; Lawrence has missed the past three games because of a couple of health issues, including an ankle injury.

With a home date against the Gators looming, head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he is hopeful the Tigers will get the two defensive players back while he expects Charles to return as well.

In addition to those three, Terrace Marshall‘s remarkably speedy recovery from a fractured foot hit another milestone as the wide receiver returned to practice Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery.

When Marshall went down with the injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.  This time last week, however, Orgeron confirmed that Marshall was ahead of schedule, although it’s still unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Gators.

At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level.  He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.

It’s not all positive on the injury front for LSU, however, as starting defensive end Glen Logan is anywhere from questionable and doubtful for this weekend.  Logan hasn’t played since the Week 2 win over Texas because of injury.

Arizona State’s primary kicker last two years makes way into portal

Oct 8, 2019
Believe it or not, we’re going to begin yet another morning with yet another portal post.

On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Brandon Ruiz announced that he has decided to take his leave of Arizona State and transfer from the Sun Devils.  The placekicker gave no specific reason for his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database.

As a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program if he follows through with his decision to transfer.

Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018.  In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.

A lower-body injury has sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence.  This season, Zendejas has made all 12 of his extra-point attempts and 10-of-13 field goals.